The FX series “Y: The Last Man”, based on the popular comic book series, has been delayed again after the lead actor, Barry Keoghan, has left the series. The series currently wants to rearrange the show as quickly as possible.

Why Keoghan leaves the FX series has not yet been confirmed, Collider reports. However, the 27-year-old actor is currently working on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film ‘The Eternals’, another comic book adaptation in which he plays Druig.

“Y: The Last Man” follows Yorick Brown (formerly Keoghan) as a male amateur escape artist with a pet monkey, Ampersand, played by a real monkey on the set, after an apocalyptic event that wipes out all men on Earth – leaving it behind of women, untouched by the mysterious disease. But even more mysterious are the circumstances why Yorick and Ampersand both survived the pandemic. The series would examine all 60 issues of the famous comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan.

Barry Keoghan attends the New York Film Festival premiere of “The Favorite” on September 28, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt / Wire Image

The series has continued to develop over the past 10 years, starting with a film adaptation that Screen Rant has never succeeded. They scraped the idea in favor of a TV show when they found show runners Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green. Croal and Green eventually left the project due to ‘creative differences’, which postponed the show for some time.

Eliza Clark then took over as showrunner, according to Screen Rant. After ‘devouring’ the content of each book, she cast an almost entirely female cast from Imogen Poots, Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn and Lashana Lynch. Lane is cast as an American senator who happens to be Yorick’s mother.

Despite setbacks, “Y: The Last Man” did not change the release window from the press time, which is an unspecified time in 2020.

