NEW YORK (AP) – The latest at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (all local times):

23:03

Siba, the standard poodle, achieved the best result in the Westminster Kennel Club.

Given the crowd in Madison Square Garden that Daniel, the popular golden retriever, recited, Judge Bob Slay took the perfectly prepared and balanced black poodle instead.

Poodles come in three sizes and this was the tenth time that one of them became America’s leader.

Bourbon the Whippet finished second. Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland Shepherd, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the Wire Fox Terrier were also in the Best of Seven final.

___

10:30 p.m.

A Wire Fox Terrier named Vinny was named the top terrier at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show and reached the final round.

“It’s an absolute thrill,” said handler Robert Carusi.

Vinny is the latest in a long line of wire fox terriers celebrating success at the country’s leading dog show.

The breed has achieved more Westminster victories than any other. A Wire Fox Terrier named King only won last year.

Now Vinny will fight for the best results with Daniel, the Golden Retriever, Wilma, the Boxer, Bono, the Havanese, Siba, the Poodle, Bourbon, the Whippet and Conrad, the Shetland Shepherd.

___

21:30

Wilma the boxer Yabba-Dabba-did it again.

Wilma reached the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday evening for the second time in a row. Wilma, who was proud to win the work group, had the chance to qualify for the best show.

The 4-year-old bitch from Aubrey, Texas, is named after the character Wilma in “The Flintstones”. Her registered name is Cinnibon’s Bedrock Bombshell – after Bedrock, the city where the cartoon flintstones lived.

The working group consists of a number of often large dogs, which in the past guarded houses and farm animals, pulled sledges and fishing nets and did other work.

Another dog that spun in the workgroup’s ring was Titus, a bullmastiff that made a remarkable comeback after being bitten by a snake in March.

For a while, the 3-year-old dog was in danger of losing his rear left leg, and he still has a large scar. But he recovered and won his race in Westminster for the first time on Tuesday.

The next step is to assess the Terrier group. Then seven finalists fight for the best performance.

___

20:30

Could Daniel be the Golden Retriever making history at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

To the great cheering of the spectators in Madison Square Garden, Daniel qualified for the finale on Tuesday evening as the best dog in the sports group. He knocked out puppies, which included spaniels, retrievers, setters and other dogs that were traditionally hunting.

The win means that Daniel gets the chance to win the best show award no Golden Retriever has won since the Westminster Show started in 1877.

This has long been a source of frustration for her many fans. Goldens are the third most popular breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

Daniel owes many show wins, but department head Karen Mammano says, “Nothing is like Westminster.”

“It’s our Super Bowl,” she said after the Ligonier, Pennsylvania dog won the group and jumped up to party.

Four other group winners were selected on Monday evening. The terrier and work groups still have to be judged before all group winners face the best show.

___

5 p.m.

When Sabrina Giardina was asked a few years ago to raise and show a Great Dane puppy, the experienced owner of the Great Dane did not let himself be disturbed.

“No. I won’t do that. I don’t know how to do it,” she said.

About three years later, Giardina cheered her dog Margot Tuesday at the dog show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

It was the culmination of an unexpected, almost three-year detour into the world of dog shows for Giardina, husband Michael and their family. The Giardinas agreed to host and show Margot the puppy after its intended owner became ill, and the dog’s breeder helped them learn what to do.

After all the training, the baths, the fitness training (including nightly treadmill sessions for Margot in the weeks before Westminster) and the appearance in all weather conditions, Margot is a master and leaves after her turn Tuesday in the Dänring in Westminster.

“It’s bittersweet for us … It was a nice trip, but it’s a lot of work,” said Sabrina Giardina. But for Margot, “it’s a festival now – she’s a pet.”

She will celebrate with a special pleasure. The family planned to get her a cannoli from New York’s Little Italy neighborhood on her way home to suburban Oyster Bay.

___

2.30.

No more snake bite!

Titus, the Bullmastiff, has had the best performance at the Westminster Dog Show and will reach the work group stage in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening.

It was a remarkable comeback for 3-year-old Titus, who was in danger of losing his left hind leg in March last year. Then something got a gentle titus in the North Carolina brush – co-owner Cassandra Carpenter thought it was a dwarf rattlesnake, vet Jess Hunter said it could be a copper head.

Titus leg turned red, purple and black and swelled almost twice as big. But he recovered and topped 16 entries in the race.

Titus still has a large, dark scar and Carpenter said the judges occasionally asked about it. After this performance, she will surely have a whole story to tell.

“This is my first breeding victory,” she said. “It is wonderful.”

2 p.m.

While purebred dogs are running around the rings at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, animal rights activists are also trying to make an impression.

A small group protested outside the building on Tuesday, where dogs from Great Danes to Cocker Spaniels fought to be ranked best in their breed and to enter the next round of the competition.

The protest was the last in a series of demonstrations the group has organized at the fair for the ethical treatment of animals over the years.

Protesters say it is wrong to breed, buy, or sell dogs when the animal shelters are full of dogs that are up for adoption.

“Anyone who visits your local animal shelter and faces the dogs in need of a home would understand why PETA is here every year,” said deputy director Ashley Byrne.

The demonstrators also say that purebred lovers focus too much on the looks of the dogs and not on their health. For example, they indicate breathing difficulties that can occur in flat-faced breeds.

A request for the protest was sent to a Westminster spokeswoman.

According to the American Kennel Club, an umbrella organization for dog shows, which also includes Westminster, responsible breeders take dog health priority. The association defends dog breeding in order to preserve the dogs developed for certain functions and characteristics and to help people find the right dog for them.

