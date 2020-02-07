Advertisement

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The latest about the 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate and the upcoming primary school in New Hampshire (all local times):

22:15

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg didn’t qualify for the New Hampshire democratic presidential debate – but it wasn’t always so.

The candidates on stage were asked several times about the former mayor of New York on Friday evening.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren replied, “I think no one should qualify for the nomination or become president of the United States.” She also said candidates should not “persuade the billionaires to do so.” “

It was a blow to former Vice President Joe Biden and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, who relied on large donors to fund their campaigns.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders highlighted Buttigieg and said, “I don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, who are contributing to my campaign.”

Bloomberg could be considered for future debates through new debate rules of the Democratic National Committee.

___

21:55

Democrat Tom Steyer has twice publicly urged former Vice President Joe Biden to publicly reject statements by a top substitute, whom Steyer described as “openly racist”.

The billionaire climate activist made the request during Friday night’s debate in New Hampshire. He referred to comments earlier this week when a South Carolina state senator pointed out a tweet that the chairman of South Carolina’s legislature, Black Caucus, who supports Steyer and works for him as a consultant, “nearly $ 50,000 “from Steyer’s campaign.

State Senator Dick Harpootlian also called Steyer “Mr. Money Bags ”, which appears to indicate that legislative support was bought.

Biden replied that he believed Harpootlian regretted the comment, noting that he had “more South Carolina support in the Black Caucus” than others in the field.

The competition is tough for South Carolina’s black voters, who make up most of the state’s basic democratic electorate.

___

21:45

Democratic presidential candidates at Friday’s debate agree to appoint Supreme Court judges to uphold Roe v Wade’s decision to legalize abortion. However, there are differences as to whether an attempt should be made to increase the size of the dish.

Pete Buttigieg wants to add a constitutional change to the court while changing the way judges are selected. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, denied that his idea was a judicial trap.

But former Vice President Joe Biden said any plan to expand the court was a bad idea. Biden noted that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg holds the same position.

Biden and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer said the court dispute shows how important it is for Democrats to win enough Senate seats to win the majority back. Biden argued that he was the only democratic candidate who had a coattail effect for Senate candidates in battlefield and GOP countries like North Carolina and Georgia.

___

21:35

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he had evolved on weapons issues when he was urged to declare a decade-old vote against background checks.

Sanders said in Friday night’s presidential democratic debate that he came from his mostly rural state of Vermont: “We had practically no arms control legislation at all, and I took that perspective.”

But after mass shootings and gun violence, Sanders said, “The world has changed and my views have changed.” He also pocketed his D-minus rating from the National Rifle Association.

When asked whether Sanders deserves to be considered in the entirety of his records, former Vice President Joe Biden noted that Sanders also “advocated a loophole that would not allow them (gun manufacturers) to be charged with the crimes they committed” ,

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders was criticized by his democratic opponents for the 1993 background vote and early 2000s vote on arms manufacturers to which Biden referred.

___

21:20

Bernie Sanders said he had heard the same arguments about Iraq from Joe W. Bush’s government as Joe Biden, but “came to the conclusion that they were lying through their teeth.”

During a debate in New Hampshire on Friday, there are renewed clashes between Democratic presidents over the US-led war in Iraq.

Biden, a former Delaware senator and vice president, criticized several rivals for approving the invasion and said he made the mistake of believing the Bush administration had weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

Vermont Senator Sanders agreed and said about Bush administration officials, “Like Joe and others, I heard the arguments.”

Sanders voted against the invasion of Iraq. Biden voted for it.

___

21:10

Former Vice President Joe Biden warns against withdrawing American troops entirely from Afghanistan. Such actions could lead to regional instability.

During Friday night’s New Hampshire democratic presidential debate, Biden commemorated the US withdrawal from Iraq and said the troops were ashamed to leave while the Kurds urged the Americans to stay.

Biden replied to Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts’ remark that “it is time to bring our troops home from Afghanistan,” a position she has expressed in previous debates.

Warren reiterated her recent comments on what she sees as a lack of a clear withdrawal plan, noting that she would listen to the generals as commander-in-chief of the nation, but would try “to work with our allies in the fight against terrorism.”

Warren pointed to her service on the Senate Armed Forces Committee, saying that she had visited combat zones with Republicans, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and late Arizona Senator John McCain.

___

9 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden encouraged the crowd at the Democratic President’s debate on Friday to deliver Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman a standing ovation after President Donald Trump retaliated him for his testimony during the House impeachment process.

Biden said Friday that Trump “should pin a medal for Vindman, not for Rush Limbaugh,” the extreme right-wing radio personality with whom Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom on Tuesday.

The ovation for Vindman underlined a discussion that began with the mention of Trump’s efforts to have Ukrainian officials investigate Biden and his son Hunter. This move was at the core of Trump’s impeachment process.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg defended the Bidens. “We won’t let them change the subject,” he said. “It’s not about Vice President Biden or Hunter Biden. This is about the abuse of power by the president. “

___

20:55

Andrew Yang, tech entrepreneur, says Democrats make a mistake when they act like President Donald Trump, “the reason for all of our problems.”

Yang said on Friday night’s Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire that Trump “is a symptom of an illness that has developed in our communities for years and decades.”

According to Yang, Democrats must instead work on “treating the disease” by addressing issues such as job automation and companies like Amazon that have avoided paying federal income tax.

Pointing to swing states such as Iowa and Ohio that Trump conquered in 2016, he said, “These communities are seeing their way of life torn to pieces.”

___

20:50

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar unloads former Mayor Pete Buttigieg at the Democratic presidential debate because, given the chaos in Washington, he almost wanted to convert the channel into cartoons.

“It’s easy to track Washington,” she said on Friday, “but it’s much more difficult to lead.”

Klobuchar spoke to Buttigieg to make fun of the Senate’s impeachment proceedings. She noted the “brave” voices of Alabama’s Democratic Senator Doug Jones and Utah’s Republican Senator Mitt Romney. Both men voted to condemn Trump – Romney – on one point and to remove him from office.

In her sharpest blow, Klobuchar buttigieg’s argument implicitly compared to the man the Democrats want to overthrow in November. “We now have a newcomer to the White House and see where it took us,” she said. “I think some experience is a good thing.”

___

20:40

Pete Buttigieg says the Obama administration has hit the moment of its day and “now we have to hit that moment”.

Buttigieg tried to turn his relative lack of political experience into an advantage in Friday’s New Hampshire democratic debate.

He was challenged by Joe Biden, who listed some of his successes during a long term in politics, including the law against violence against women. Biden said, “I don’t know what was so bad with the past of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.”

In response, Buttigieg noted the Obama administration’s accomplishments and said that “now we have to hit this moment.”

Biden and Buttigieg have previously argued about a contradiction in their age and chosen experience.

After the chaotic results of the Iowa Caucuses, the candidates brought a new intensity to the debate on Friday evening.

___

20:30

Neither Elizabeth Warren nor Pete Buttigieg are ready to criticize Bernie Sanders for advocating democratic socialism in the opening moments of the democratic debate.

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, was asked if he had previously said she was “a capitalist for me.” But she refused to make a big contrast at Friday’s New Hampshire debate and just said, “Bernie and I have been friends for a long time.” Time.”

Warren said that the “fundamental question” was “how we can bring our party together” and spoke about fighting government corruption and said it was “an issue on which we can all agree”.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said he was not interested in labels like socialism. He and Sanders, a Vermont senator, continued to clash with politics rather than ideological labels.

Sanders says being a democratic socialist wouldn’t make it more difficult to defeat President Donald Trump in November because “Donald Trump is lying all the time”.

___

20:25

Bernie Sanders says he is confident that the Democrats can unite to defeat President Donald Trump, even though the president is trying to paint Sanders’ well-known “democratic socialist” label in a negative light.

Sanders opened the debate on Friday evening at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, and said he saw turnout as crucial to a November democratic victory.

“No matter who wins this damn thing, we’ll all stand together to defeat Donald Trump,” he added.

Sanders was asked earlier this week to respond to Trump’s comments on Fox News when the president said, “I think of communism when I think of Bernie.”

When asked whether they had concerns about a top candidate with a “democratic socialist”, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer raised their hands.

This is the last debate before the first in the nation, New Hampshire, next week.

___

20:15

Joe Biden admits that he scored a goal in Iowa and says that he is likely to score in New Hampshire as well.

Biden was asked at the start of Friday’s New Hampshire democratic debate why he believes his party would take a risk by nominating either Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg. Biden took a distant fourth place in Iowas Caucuses on Monday, while Sanders and Buttigieg ended in a near draw for the first time.

The former vice president noted that Sanders described himself as a “democratic socialist”. Biden said that if Sanders was the candidate, President Donald Trump would affix this label “on every democratic race” across the country.

Biden praised Buttigieg as a “patriot”, but also buried himself in the 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana, as “mayor of a small town”. Biden also suggested that Buttigieg would have difficulty building a racially diverse coalition. The nomination competition extends beyond the overwhelming white states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Biden noted that Sanders won the first hand in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton in 2016. He said he was “likely to get a hit” in the state next Tuesday.

___

8 p.m.

A debate has started in New Hampshire with seven Democratic presidential candidates amid growing urgency in a shrinking field that has been rocked and reshaped by this week’s chaotic Iowa events.

The Friday night debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester is just four days before New Hampshire’s first primary.

The messy gatherings in Iowa on Monday raised deeper questions about the political survival of several candidates. Two candidates, Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, are entering Friday’s debate as the top goals after emerging from Iowa and essentially taking the lead.

Those on the track after the first competition – including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota – also need to show strength.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang are struggling to prove they belong in the conversation. The next meeting will take place on February 22nd in Nevada.

___

11:35

President Donald Trump tweeted to Iowa and New Hampshire that the two states would be “at the forefront of the presidential conference” as long as I’m president. He called it a “great tradition!”

The Iowa Democratic Party has spent the week reviewing Monday assembly results to add to the complaints that the earliest electoral states should be more demographically representative of the United States.

Trump’s tweet on Friday will appeal to many voters in the two states that stood before the general election because they want to preserve their states’ special role in the presidential competition.

“I agree – thanks, Mr. President!” Republican Chris Sununu, governor of New Hampshire tweeted.

The head of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Ray Buckley, would not say Friday if he has faith in Tom Perez’s leadership in the Democratic National Committee.

Perez has called for a reissue of the Iowa Caucuses and is trying to shift the blame to the Iowa Democratic Party.

New Hampshire’s area code is next Tuesday.

___

9:30 am.

Democratic presidential nominee Tom Steyer spends some time with supporters in New Hampshire before preparing for the final debate before the nation’s first primary event next week.

According to Steyer campaign spokesman Alberto Lammers, Steyer should have breakfast with the fans in Manchester on Friday morning before the media interviews in the afternoon.

According to Lammers, Steyer will make some preparations for the final debate before going on to training and going to the venue of the debate.

Seven of the Democrats vying to nominate their party leader meet on Friday night for debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. The same six candidates are on stage as in the last debate – Steyer, former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – along with technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

___

