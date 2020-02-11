Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 8:48 AM EST

Former Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will be featured at a campaign event with supporters at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The latest on the 2020 Democratic Presidential Competition and the New Hampshire area code (all local times):

Pete Buttigieg says he feels “very good” about his prospects at New Hampshire Elementary School on Tuesday.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is leading the wave after last week’s Iowa Caucuses. He was essentially connected to Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, the self-described democratic socialist.

Buttigieg admits that he’s competing against “some neighborhood competitions” in Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts. But he says he has good momentum and “will have a great show”.

When asked about his struggle for support among African Americans, Buttigieg told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday: “Nobody feels more like this government than the voters of Color.” Buttigieg says he is addressing the voters of color. He believes that many of them “take a second look at the candidates” after the field has been torn apart by more than 20.

Buttigieg says he still has to worry about his performance as one of those presidential hopes. He says he drove his Chevy to work a year and a half ago.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shows himself an “outsider” in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The former vice president noted in MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont New Hampshire gained 20 percentage points in 2016 and that he had a neighbor advantage and “real enthusiasm” for him. But according to Biden, Sanders’ label as a democratic socialist in the south and elsewhere will not be helpful.

Biden says “I think I’m an outsider here in New Hampshire”, but he still feels “good” and is in the “long distance” race.

Biden says his party’s 2020 presidential candidate will need substantial support from African Americans and the retention of “white workers”, two areas Biden sees as his strength. Biden says, “If you can’t win in Pennsylvania, if you can’t help win Senate seats in North Carolina and Georgia, it will be terribly difficult to beat President Donald Trump.”

Biden also attacked billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on television advertising. Biden says he looks forward to discussing Bloomberg because he can’t keep up with Bloomberg’s money.

When asked about surveys that indicate Bloomberg is limiting Biden’s support among temperate Americans, Biden says, “It’s amazing what $ 500 million can do.”

