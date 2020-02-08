Advertisement

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 5:16 AM EST

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 7:06 a.m. EST

This Thursday, February 6, 2020, a nurse in the isolation ward is taking notes for 2019 nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus increased again in China on Saturday, February 8, 2020, when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations over the death of a police-threatened doctor after trying to voice the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) – The latest about a virus outbreak that started in China (local all the time):

Advertisement

5 p.m.

France has confirmed five other cases in which the new virus is spreading from China, including a child.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn’s announcement on Saturday brings the total number of people infected with the virus to 11 in France.

The new cases were identified in the Alpine resort of Contamines-Montjoie near Mont Blanc. Buzyn said they appeared to be linked to a British person who stayed there in late January, and it was later confirmed that they had the virus after they returned to the UK.

The French authorities are working with international partners to find anyone who has been in close contact with the British person and the newly infected people in France.

The French government has brought back hundreds of people from Europe and Africa from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Those who stayed in France are in quarantine.

___

13:30

The U.S. embassy in Beijing reports that a 60-year-old American who was diagnosed with the new virus died in Wuhan, apparently the first American death to have occurred in the outbreak.

The embassy said in a brief statement on Saturday that the American had been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus and died in a hospital in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. Out of respect for family privacy, there would be no further comments.

China announced that the death toll on the mainland rose to 722 on Saturday, including the American one. It has been reported that 3,399 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours, resulting in a two-day decline and an increase in the total number of mainland cases to 34,546.

Advertisement