Even after three consecutive days of uncertainty, slow results and malfunctioning apps, there is still no end in sight for the Iowa Democratic caucus fuck. With 97 percent of the districts reporting Wednesday evening, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders stood in an almost heat, with 26.2 percent and 26.1 percent of state representatives respectively. But Thursday, chairman of the National Democratic party Tom Perez called on the Iowa party to conduct a new investigation, i.e. the double number of votes to ensure that no mistakes were made. “Enough is enough,” he tweeted, citing shaky “public confidence in the results.”

Perez may have a point, but for some the timing of the announcement was considerable: it was only a few minutes after Sanders, who leads Buttigieg with a few thousand in reported total votes, declared the victory. (A prominent Sanders assistant told Politico that they had not received a message before Perez took matters into their own hands.)

The timing of Perez’s announcement, plus news that the Sanders campaign had not been warned, raised eyebrows on the left, with some Sanders supporters concluding that Perez and the DNC are conspiring against a Sanders victory. Combined with the bizarre nature of the first accident with the app, it reports that established democrats are wetting their pants about a possible Sanders candidacy in the general election, and Perez’s alleged involvement in the release of the “Bernie Bro” story in 2016, the call for a recanvass has even raised more suspicion than it was on Tuesday evening because the results were gummed.

Sanders himself has played justice. When asked about Perez’s mandate, he replied, “The only thing I can say is what I just said,” that we have won an eight-member election with around 6,000 votes. That is not going to change. “(Sanders referred to the popular vote, where he has 42,672 votes compared to Buttigieg’s 36,718, but Buttigieg retains a limited lead over Sanders in delegates, 550 to 547.) Perez’s apparent motivation in calling for a recount, according to NBC News, had to do with the way in which satellite caucus numbers were reported. A source at the DNC told the network that Perez’s plan was a preventative measure aimed at preventing one campaign from demanding its own recanvass.

It is unclear whether the state party will fold, or whether caucus rules even allow a forced resit. Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party Troy Price issued a statement shortly after the announcement of the DNC that was in particular absent from any reference to Perez’s plea: “Although I fully acknowledge that the reporting conditions on Monday evening were unacceptable, we owe it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucusgoers to continue to focus on collecting and reviewing incoming results, “he said. To make the confusion even bigger, Price explained that the state party” identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper documents to immediately correct those errors, “reported the New York Times Wednesday that such results were “full of inconsistencies,” “data,” and mathematical errors.

