The latest craze on the internet is the “Standing Broom” trick or #BroomChallenge.

A viral tweet implies that NASA said Monday is the only day the “broomstick” trick will work because gravity pulls the earth.

This, of course, caused thousands of people to post videos and pictures that show how they can make brooms hold their own. However, there is no such announcement from NASA to verify the claim.

The gravitational pull of the earth on a particular day is irrelevant in a separate broom. It turns out that anyone can do this trick every day of the year. It’s about balance.

We had to test it … pic.twitter.com/DNtkOlLRGd

– Dyantá D. Harris (@dyantaatnaydh), February 10, 2020

I can’t decide which one to take #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/g1LLpwioWR

– Jay Tea (@ Josh_TheBoss2) February 11, 2020

McBroom or whatever #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/suEMlHvDI3

– Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) February 11, 2020



