Twitter has updated its official iPad app and introduced a change to the main interface that many users will appreciate.

Twitter for “iPad” with disabled view for multiple columns (right)

The last major update for Twitter for “iPad” tried to make better use of the larger screen of the iOS device by introducing a multi-column view with the timeline on the left and the search bar with the trend topics on the right.

This has been an optional layout since the last update, and users can now completely hide the right column to focus their attention on the content of their timeline.

The new layout option can be activated in the Twitter app by clicking on the “Show search column” button in the “Display and sound” settings under “Settings and data protection”.

By deactivating the right column, Twitter on the “iPad” is reset to the same interface as on the iPhone. This means that you will see a single timeline with two large, unused spaces on both sides.

Most users agree that this is by no means the ideal use of the screen area, but there is now at least the option to disable trend content if you find it distracting.

Version 8.7.1 of the Twitter app for iOS is released today and also includes a fix for a bug where polls for users on “iPhone” were not displayed.

