Advertisement

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 11:19 AM EST

/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 11:34 am EST

Soldiers wear protective suits during the arrival of Brazilians who were returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, at Annapolis Air Force Base in Anapolis, Goias, Brazil, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Dozens of Brazilians landed early Sunday morning on the airbase in the Brazilian state of Goias, where they will spend the next 18 days in quarantine. (AP Photo / Beto Barata)

BEIJING (AP) – The latest about a virus outbreak that started in China (local all the time):

Advertisement

23:45

The incumbent chief of the US Homeland Security Service says the US is taking the necessary steps to protect Americans with a “multi-layered strategy” in airports, ports, and seaports to curb the spread of the new virus.

US Secretary of State Chad Wolf said on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures that the United States is currently directing flights from China to 11 airports, including those who have been in China for the past 14 days ensure that they receive medical examinations and medical care. If necessary, potentially affected persons can be placed in quarantine or self-quarantine.

Wolf said the three major U.S. carriers have virtually canceled flights from China in the past few weeks, so these incoming flights are mostly Chinese airlines that mainly carry US citizens.

According to Wolf, the coast guard monitors cargo ships with crew members who have been to China to ensure that they are not infected with the virus. If there are any signs, they will not be allowed, he said.

“We are taking the necessary precautions,” he said.

___

23:30

According to the United Arab Emirates, one of the people infected with the new virus has recovered on the Arabian Peninsula.

The state-run WAM news agency announced on Sunday evening that 73-year-old Chinese citizen Liu Yujia has rated the virus as negative.

WAM broadcast a video showing her a face mask, receiving flowers and meeting with the Chinese Consul General Li Xuhang in Abu Dhabi and a health official from the Emirates.

This leaves six cases of the virus in the United Arab Emirates, an association of seven sheikhs based in Dubai.

The government of the Emirates has not given any details on the treatment of people infected with the virus. In Liu’s case, WAM said the woman was “treated in an isolation ward”.

Five Chinese nationals and one Filipino are still infected with the virus in the UAE.

___

23 o’clock

French health authorities test hundreds of children and their families for the virus after a 9-year-old British boy who goes to school in the French Alps has contracted it.

French health minister Agnes Buzyn visited the ski area on Sunday, where five Britons were diagnosed with the Contamines-Montjoie virus, and tried to convince residents and tourists that they could “live normally”.

She said that there is a “very low risk” for the population as a whole, at least until now.

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist infected with the virus is still in intensive care in a Paris hospital. However, the authorities are “not particularly concerned” about the other 10 people in France who are infected with the virus, Buzyn said.

She said she talks to the UK authorities about the development of the virus almost every day.

Advertisement