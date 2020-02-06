Advertisement

Amy Klobuchar speaks to followers before Iowa results

Amy Klobuchar was the first candidate to take the stage at her Iowa headquarters in Des Moines to thank supporters and volunteers.

“We know there are delays, but we do know one thing: we have exceeded our weight,” said Klobuchar. “My heart is full tonight.”

Klobuchar characterized himself as a unifying candidate who can get support not only from Democrats but also from independent and moderate voters to defeat Mr. Trump in November.

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who have had enough of the naming and the mud slaughter, have a candidate to choose from in November,” said Klobuchar. “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that our fired-up Democrats will march to victory along with a large coalition of independents and moderate Republicans who see these elections as we do.”

Democratic presidential nominee Senator Amy Klobuchar, as her husband John Bessler (L) reports, speaks at their caucus night watchman party before the results arrive in Des Moines, Iowa on February 3, 2020.

Getty

The Minnesota senator faced the president, who, she said, uses a game book that “wants to split and demoralize” while “unite and lead.”

“If you want a democratic candidate who can enlarge our tent and expand our coalition and extend our coats, then I know you and will fight for you,” said Klobuchar. “If you are fed up with the extremes in our politics and the noise and nonsense, you have a home with me.”

Klobuchar said she is shifting her focus to New Hampshire, where February 11 will be his first year, and intends to travel to the state immediately.

“Somehow I’m getting on a plane to New Hampshire tonight,” she said. “And we’re taking this ticket to New Hampshire.”

