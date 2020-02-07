Advertisement

Our authors look at the most important discussion points before the Allianz League campaign.

Tyrone’s Bogey team, Kerry, is waiting for another bumblebee

If a competitive game equates to two or three training sessions, what value should Peter Keane put on the two humblers his players have been involved in in the past weekends?

The hits were supposed to arrive in Omagh on Sunday, where they will face a Tyrone team that was injured last weekend in Castleblayney’s first loss of the year, but interestingly, against a county that the kingdom has only defeated since 2011 which League in Healy Park, but otherwise it was seven Kerry wins and part of the loot.

There’s a strong argument that Kerry has been Tyrone’s Bogey team after the past decade (though Mayo still seems to upset Red Hand County more than any other team).

Without Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane, Tyrone welcomes Kerry to a place that isn’t exactly a fortress and where visitors often traveled back in time on the last day of the competition and achieved a result. Calling back strikers who didn’t feel desirable is not a good sign either. The same could be said of Tommy Walsh, but then he’s just one of several attack options that Kerry has.

– John Fogarty

Cork has to win to make Páirc a fortress

Cork’s victory over Leitrim last weekend was remarkable as it was the first time since February 2018 that the county had managed to achieve consecutive league wins.

The task this Sunday is to close the four-year gap for the last time when Cork won the league twice on home soil in a row.

Cork’s home record under Ronan McCarthy was pretty bad – the man himself is the first to admit it. The seven-point victory in the opening round against Offaly was only the third time that Cork had won either in the league or in the championship at home under McCarthy.

This is a record that needs to be improved immediately – starting with visiting third-placed Down on Sunday.

“We want to build on our positive performance against Offaly. Our home record in recent years has been very poor, so from our point of view it is important to collect points on the board. But let’s also try to achieve a number of victories at home so that we can gain more confidence through Páirc Uí Chaoimh than our home stadium. There will be a good team going up against us, but we should be really ready, ”McCarthy said of the release in the past few days.

If the Cork footballers want to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh a “fortress”, as the manager found after Offaly’s victory, they have to be ahead in games like that on Sunday.

– Eoghan Cormican

Evidence of relegation battles like Meath greet Mayo

Though it included the usual defeats against Dublin and Galway, it was a nice spring for Mayo in 2019. Although these losses kept recurring, they had enough good work ahead of them and recovered well after sealing a final where they were too good for Kerry.

Now with a point from two games there is no pillow for James Horan. He won’t press the panic button and send the tried and true for the trip to Navan, but the appearance against Dublin last Saturday was a disappointment regardless of the early submission.

It is not as if defending the Division 1 title would be of much use, and it is a good thing, because this weekend there is already evidence of a relegation battle between Meath and himself.

The character shown in Round 1 to take over something from Ballybofey was encouraging. Mind you, they were the poorer team before each of their goals. Horan will thank you for survival at the highest level, but what he has found out about his younger players so far does not suggest that they are real All-Ireland competitors.

– John Fogarty

Pádraic Joyce builds on Kevin Walsh’s Galway foundations

Kevin Walsh, who is considered the big bad wolf of Galway football, has done a good job in every respect.

Mayo may have beaten them in Limerick last summer, but thanks not least to Walsh, they have built a complex relationship with their neighbors. Maintaining Division 1 status was also a success.

Remember, Walsh was cursed last year about the number of injuries his panel had suffered and that it was something Pádraic Joyce insisted on before he was named his successor.

Walsh made Galway difficult to beat, insisting that the players be more conscientious in their field appearances, and just as now, defenders of his time shot for goals. However, he hasn’t developed her style enough, although there is already a zest for life in the Galway game because Joyce has given his footballers a license. And to believe that he still needs to involve more Corofin players who like the county environment a lot more than before.

It’s not that Joyce is an all-out attack trader, but there does seem to be more trust in the player to do the right thing.

– John Fogarty

