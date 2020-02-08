Advertisement

In the documentary It Might Get Loud (Davis Guggenheim, 2008), rock fans get a real treat. Three of the most famous living guitarists, each from a different generation, come together and share stories about learning the instrument and recording their sounds.

If you are a fan of Led Zeppelin, the movie is a must-see. Not only do you get guitarist Jimmy Page at his most charming; You also get Jack White, the White Stripes founder and worthy heir to Page’s legacy. (The Edge of U2 is the third guitarist in the film.)

Although the film has different highlights, two scenes with Page stand out. In one, you see Page air guitar a way through “Rumble,” the Link Wray song that he believed embodied “guitar swing.” The second has Page performing an epic Zeppelin riff – a moment of pure joy for White and The Edge.

Pages that run through “Whole Lotta Love” make White ecstatic

Jimmy Page shows the bow during a Led Zeppelin show in 1970. On ‘Whole Lotta Love’ he went on a theremin. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

In the 11 years that Led Zeppelin existed, Page posted some of the most memorable riffs of rock on the album. Zep heads love to argue what’s best, and there are so many to choose from.

For pure aggression, you will find it hard to surpass “Immigrant Song” or “Communication Breakdown”. Try to defeat the “Heartbreaker” in the balls / blues department. And don’t forget the alien “Kashmir” Page’s “Whole Lotta Love” overwhelms listeners on a special level.

In It Might Get Loud, you see the White come across in real time. One moment Page is chatting about a musical idea. The next time you see him tie a guitar and tear into the intro of “Whole Lotta Love.” White immediately flashes a ‘holy sh * t, man’ look at The Edge. And he can’t stop grinning.

Apparently unable to sit, The Edge gets up from his chair and comes closer. White, in turn, takes the guitar from his lap and stares like a boy watching his hero save the world. It is a magical moment.

Page once called his riff “addictive, as a forbidden thing”

Jack White and Jimmy Page arrive on June 19, 2009 at the premiere of “It Might Get Loud”. | ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

Wherever you arrange ‘Whole Lotta Love’ in the Zeppelin canon, you will agree that this is one of Page’s best licks. (For the record, the riff of the monster “Black Dog” came to the world through John Paul Jones.) Page said his band members responded kindly the first time they heard it.

“When I played the riff for my band during rehearsals, the excitement was immediate and collective,” he told the Wall Street Journal in 2014. “We found the riff addictive, as a forbidden thing.” And Page realized that it could carry more weight on a plate than the typical lick.

“Once I had developed it, I knew it was strong enough to control the entire song, not just to open it,” he said. With Jones next to him on bass, Robert Plant crying on vocals and John Bonham giving his usual masterclass on drums, the song immediately became a characteristic Zep song. Forty years later, it still caused astonishment for world-class guitarists.

