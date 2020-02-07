Advertisement

The lighting of the Olympic cauldron 10 years ago this month was not only the official starting signal for the Vancouver Winter Olympics, but also sparked a legacy of philanthropy and public service that went beyond sports and sports-related facilities, said Bruce Dewar.

February marks the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Vancouver.

For those of us who were lucky enough to be in B.C. During those 17 days in February (and 10 days in March during the Paralympics), we saw the city and province come to life in a way few of us could have imagined. When Sidney Crosby scored his “golden goal” to get men’s hockey gold, Vancouver and Canada burst into a shared feeling of relief, celebration, and pride. Vancouver, British Columbia and Canada had delivered.

If we look back on 2010 with good memories and nostalgia, there are obviously questions: Was it worth it? Is Vancouver better off when it comes to hosting the games? Have game advocates redeemed their legacy?

As a board member of Tourism Vancouver, I was involved in the domestic application from the start and then worked on the international application for the games. Throughout the process, we talked about legacies that are not just brick and mortar. We wanted to redefine the legacies of the Olympic family and explore how sport and the Olympic Movement can be a catalyst for social, cultural and community legacies that communities can really benefit from long after the Olympic cauldron goes out.

As part of my trip to the games, I became CEO of an organization called 2010 Legacies Now – a nonprofit that is independent of all three levels of government, the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Committee, and Vanoc (Vancouver 2010 Organizing Committee). We have worked with communities and organizations across the province to discover and create inclusive social and economic opportunities. Our work was done through partnerships and affected more than two million people across BC. By 2010, legacies will be created in the areas of sports participation, literacy, sports tourism, accessible tourism and accessible communities, art and more.

ViaSport, founded 2011-2010 Legacies Now, continues to take a consultative and coordinated nationwide approach to increasing participation in sports and physical activity in consultation with the provincial sports system. Amateur sport is flourishing in British Columbia today. On average, over 718,000 athletes sign up for organized sports each year, with over 16,000 coaches participating in training sessions. B.C. In terms of the number of registered athletes in national teams, the Canadian Olympic team prevailed over other provinces and territories in 2018.

Sidney Crosby and Scott Niedermayer celebrate after Canada’s “golden goal” won Olympic gold for his men’s ice hockey team against the United States on February 28, 2010 in the extension of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

The 2010 Games and Legacy have helped increase literacy in marginalized communities in the province. 2010 Legacies Now helped found Decoda Literacy Solutions, a provincial organization dedicated to developing strong individuals, families, and communities by providing literacy resources and training. Over the past decade, Decoda has supported children and families, youth, adults, the elderly, indigenous and immigrant communities through community-based literacy programs and initiatives in more than 400 communities across BC, which benefited 1.6 million people.

We worked closely with the Rick Hansen Foundation from B.C. and other partners worked to unlock the growing market for accessible tourism and the awareness created by the games that our market is most accessible. We then transferred Legacies Now’s accessible tourism program 2010 to the Hansen Foundation, where they used the tools and resources as the basis for the hugely successful Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) rating system. Over 1,200 buildings across Canada have been rated and 752 RHFAC certified. This legacy and the investment in playtime will help people with disabilities for generations to come.

And then there’s the legacy of 2010 Legacies Now itself. Driven by the experience and knowledge of working with organizations and communities, Legacies Now reinvented itself in 2010 as LIFT Philanthropy Partners – the first national nonprofit to adopt a venture philanthropy approach Applies to build capacities and capabilities of organizations with a social purpose (SPO) across Canada. SPOs are charities, nonprofits, and social businesses that primarily aim to achieve measurable social impacts.

The model was a success. We work with SPOs such as Jump Math, which promote understanding and love of math among students and educators. Women Building Futures, which helps women to start trading; Neil Squire Society, which uses technology, knowledge and passion to empower Canadians with disabilities; and Indspire, a national indigenous charity that invests in educating indigenous people.

Bruce Dewar announced the establishment of LIFT Philanthropy Partners in 2011.

We support SPOs to become more sustainable and effective, and to have greater social impact in the areas of health, education and skills development that lead to job creation. More than ever, Canadians need the means and opportunities to thrive and not just survive. Our work is made possible by the generous support of our partner network and the individuals, companies, governments and foundations that support LIFT philanthropically.

Critics of the direction of the games questioned the idea of ​​the legacy and the effect. From the first days of the offer until today, all partners have taken this challenge to heart. I stand behind the footprint we left: stronger literacy level; higher participation rates in healthy youth activities; Better barrier-free access to facilities for people with disabilities – and more.

There are also intangible legacies – an unwavering sense of national pride, new skills and the belief that anything is possible when we work together as a team. We have grown as a province and a nation.

The Olympic motto is: “Faster, higher, stronger”. Thanks to the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, we are largely the latter.

Bruce Dewar is President and CEO of LIFT and former CEO of Legacies Now 2010.

