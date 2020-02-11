Advertisement

Since the Beatles broke up, many music fans have wondered what would have happened if they had stayed together. John Lennon had an idea of ​​how they would have sounded if they continued to make music. He surprisingly pointed to another famous British band that sounded like a continuation of the Beatles.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon in 1963 | CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

The British band The Beatles would have looked like him

Electric Light Orchestra, better known as ELO, was one of the most popular British bands of the seventies. Many critics compared ELO with the Beatles. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, John said he said they were “a fun group.” … I call them “Son of Beatles.” … I remember a statement they made when they first formed was to continue where the Beatles had gone … and they certainly did. “

In an interview with Loudersound, ELO founder Jeff Lynne was asked about this comment. “Oh yes. I was shocked when he said it. I actually have a recording of him saying that.”

Lynne recalled that John “was a guest DJ on an American radio show in New York, and he said,” Nice little group, this one. I love this group. “He talked about [our number]” Showdown “and said,” I thought this would be number one, but [label] United Artists never got their fingers out of it. ” It was fantastic. “

“Showdown” of the Electric Light Orchestra

Jeff Lynne was there when the Beatles recorded a classical song

When asked if he was a Beatles fan, Lynne said, “From the beginning. Please Please Me turned to them and I really became a great fan. I was very lucky when it comes to the Beatles.”

He added: “When I was recording the Idle Race in London in 1968, a friend of our engineer called the studio to say he was working on a Beatles session on Abbey Road. He told us we could go there to see if we wanted. Maybe it was I who finally went, but I saw Paul and Ringo in Studio 3 doing piano and singing. “

He added: “Then I was invited to Studio 2, where John and George were in the control room. Downstairs, in the actual studio, George Martin swung around this pedestal and led the string section for “Glass Onion.” “Glass Onion” has one of the most haunting string sections in the Beatles catalog, so it was certainly an honor for Lynne to be there.

Jeff Lynne’s disappointment and triumph

Jeff Lynne of the Electric Light Orchestra | Michael Putland / Getty Images

Lynne remembered more details of his experience. “I was amazed. No one had heard it, but there I was on Abbey Road, actually I listened to it. I stayed maybe for half an hour, then I thought it would be polite to leave because you feel like a dick feels in that company. So I went back to where the Idle Race was recording and of course it didn’t sound so good. “

Lynne’s admiration for the Beatles eventually evolved into a kind of collaboration. AllMusic says he was working on the Fab Four ‘Free as a Bird’ song. The same publication says that the song was released as a single in the 1990s. Because John said the Beatles would have evolved into a band like ELO, Lynne was a perfect choice for the song.

