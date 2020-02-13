VICTORIA – Prime Minister John Horgan says anti-pipeline protests that blocked and threatened lawmakers threatened other B.C. Government buildings later this week are unacceptable and do little to influence his government or public opinion.

“I respect people’s right to speak with power and to peacefully assemble in the legislature,” said Horgan on Wednesday. “But yesterday was not like on other days. Yesterday was a day when people were denied access to their jobs not because of their political views, but because they were seen as symbols of the government. That was unacceptable.

“A peaceful demonstration is fundamental to our success as a democracy. But letting a group of people say to others that you’re illegitimate, that you can’t get in here, that you’re somehow sold out of Canada’s values, is just wrong. “

The Prime Minister’s denunciation comes a day after hundreds of people gathered at the legislature to support a group of Wet’suwet hereditary chiefs fighting the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northeast BC. near Houston, which crosses the traditional land of the chiefs.

Prime Minister John Horgan speaks during a press conference at B.C. Legislation in Victoria, BC on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The demonstrators blocked entry to the building, physically prevented multiple MLAs and employees from entering, and caused the morning session to be canceled. The Victoria Police Department said it is investigating four cases of reported abuse.

Horgan strongly supports the pipeline that will supply the $ 40 billion LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat. However, the aggressive and disruptive nature of the protest means that any success that organizers could claim to publicize their cause is counterproductive, Horgan said.

“If that wins, I don’t want any part of it,” he said. “If these people think this was a victory, I’m not sure what they were arguing for. I’ve heard” Shut down Canada “through my window a couple of times. I don’t support it, and Canadians don’t supported. “

Protesters have also regularly blocked traffic in Vancouver, including the closing of the Granville Street Bridge in Vancouver and protests outside Coastal GasLink’s offices in Vancouver on Wednesday. There have been other actions across the country that have blocked bridges and roads, as well as major CN freight lines in Ontario and east of Prince Rupert. In Ottawa, a group supporting the hereditary chiefs of Wet’suwet’en stopped traffic at an intersection in the city center on Wednesday evening.

The B.C. The government is preparing for a new round of interruptions for Friday. A Facebook page called “B.C. Government Shutdown ”with hundreds of interested volunteers outlines a plan for up to 30 government and ministry buildings.

Horgan said the government was “absolutely prepared” with plans to protect government employees and services in the event of protests.

The B.C. The protest against the government’s closure also appears to support the Wet’suwet hereditary chiefs.

While some hereditary bosses say they disagreed with the project, Horgan highlighted the more than 20 First Nations band council members who have signed agreements to support the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

“There are 204 Indian Act nations in British Columbia. The vast majority of these nations, whether assembled under Indian law or in their own traditional ways, strive to have the prosperity that other British Colombians have enjoyed in recent years 150 years of experience, ”said Horgan.

“This overwhelming majority is my focus. I absolutely understand the dissatisfaction and disappointment of some, but I cannot allow this to stand in the way of what I believe is in British Columbia’s best interest and in the long run. “

Protesters in support of Wet’suwet’s hereditary chiefs block the entrance to Parliament’s east wing before a speech on the throne in Victoria, BC, is delivered on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Horgan said his government remains committed to reconciling and implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which B.C. passed by law in December. But that’s a long-term process, he said. And it is up to the First Nations communities to resolve disagreements between elected and hereditary representatives, not between the government, Horgan said.

Union of B.C. Indian chiefs Stewart Phillip said Horgan chooses which articles of UNDRIP to preserve and confuses confusion over the authority of the hereditary leadership to misinform the public.

In Wednesday’s legislative period, politicians will discuss both the protest and the NDP government’s dealings with the approval, in which Wet’suwet’s hereditary chiefs are involved.

Liberal opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson said the demonstrators were encouraged by the NDP and a visit by Forest Secretary Doug Donaldson to a wet’suwet’en blockade last year before it was dismantled by the RCMP.

“It is no secret that the NDP has encouraged and supported demonstrators to illegally blockade in the past,” he said.

Wilkinson also pointed out Donaldson’s comments that the rightful title holders within the Wet’suwet’en are the hereditary chiefs. Horgan rejected the idea that his government turned around on the matter.

“I don’t think we’ve changed our perspective. I think we’re trying now as a government to understand what these different perspectives mean for the people of the area and the people of BC,” said Horgan.

The problem of conflicting governance of the First Nations was not created by the NDP, but had been there for a long time, he said.

“There’s a complex governance structure here, and you know that, but I didn’t create it. I didn’t create this complex government structure. It existed when we arrived. It existed when we didn’t arrive. And to claim that the language we used two, three, or four years ago to make this situation more explosive is simply not fair and not true. “

Provisional green leader Adam Olsen, a member of the Tsartlip First Nation, said the protests were the longstanding failure of governments to reconcile Aboriginal rights and titles.

This was exacerbated by Horgan’s approval of the $ 40 billion LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat, which the Coastal GasLink pipeline needs to supply natural gas, he said.

“The problems posed by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are not new,” said Olsen.

“The government was aware of the existing, longstanding and unresolved issues regarding rights and titles in the region. Nonetheless, the NDP prioritized and implemented the financial regime so that LNG Canada knows that there is still a lot to do in the wet’suwet’en area. “

Olsen visited the Wet’suwet’en blockade last month and said he supported the efforts of the hereditary chiefs.

Liberal MLA Ellis Ross, the Haisla Nation’s former chief executive, asked why Olsen wasn’t visiting other band councilors and whether pipeline critics are more interested in First Nations members.

“Have you thought about all the problems First Nations are facing – suicide, unemployment?” He asked in the house. “Has anyone talked about it?

“I hear these words – responsibility, honest, genuine dialogue. Nobody has anything to do with going into these First Nations communities and promoting the gap in one of the communities. You should be ashamed of yourself. You speak of one of the most vulnerable people in Canada.

“These are real problems and for the first time in our history we have the opportunity to fix them. But no. What do we see? We see that one percent of a minority is addressed in this house. Nobody has thought of the 99 percent of people who are put into work, education, training and repairing their own lives. “

Aboriginal minister Scott Fraser said he continued to hope that government discussions with Wet’suwet’s hereditary chiefs could resolve the situation. However, he admitted that no talks are planned.

