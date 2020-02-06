Advertisement

The Department of Transportation said today that operating Dillingham Airfield is “not in the interest of the state of Hawaii” and is returning it to the military.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division has informed the military and the Federal Aviation Administration “that it is exercising its right to terminate the lease of the army by June 30, 2020,” the state agency said.

Senator Gil Riviere, whose district includes Mokuleia, Waialua and Haleiwa, called the decision a “tragedy for the hundreds of people who are beaten out of livelihood” at the civilian airport that is popular with skydivers and is used for glider and ultralight activities.

“It will be devastating for the hundreds of people who will now have no livelihood as a result of this decision. I simply call on the governor to reconsider and allow at least a run-down,” Riviere said. “The least they can do is have a kind of rational phasing-out that allows a new entity to take over the acquisition – whether it’s a non-profit or a kind of cooperative.”

“But if they close this as they do now, they will destroy everyone. There will be no companies to survive, “he added.

The Department of Transportation said it had made the decision after “careful consideration”.

“Dillingham Airfield is the only airport in the HDOTA system that is not owned by the state and it is in the best interest of the state to transfer the airport back to the army for management and maintenance,” said director Jade Butay. a release.

Factors in that decision included the uncertainty of the lease, the risk of losing federal funds, a problem with water system maintenance, and a lack of authority over the facility, she said.

In addition, HDOTA “subsidizes one million dollars a year for operation and maintenance at the airport and we will focus on the remaining 14 airports in our jurisdiction,” Butay said.

Parts of the airport – in particular the 5,000-foot runway – have been leased by the army to the State Department of Transportation since 1972. There are 47 civil aircraft and more than 36,000 civil aircraft operations in Dillingham per year, according to the FAA.

In 2019, the military and the state agreed to an extension of the five-year rental period that will expire in 2024 to allow time to negotiate a longer-term lease as requested by the state, the army said.

Three glider operations, two skydiving centers, private aircraft hangars, and other aviation operations are based on Dillingham, according to industry representatives.

The FAA said it provided the airport improvement program funding in 2003 and 2005 to expand the Dillingham taxiway.

“We have made that investment with a minimum lifetime of 20 years” and the DOT state is “required to ensure that those improvements and the airport are available for civil use at least until 2025 to meet its federal obligations,” the FAA said.

The FAA said “we strongly encourage the DOT and the military” to reach an agreement for the continued operation and civilian use of Dillingham Airfield.

The army said it had worked with the state over the past year on a long-term lease, but on January 23 it received a letter from the DOT announcing the state’s intention to exercise its right to prematurely terminate the lease.

An online petition on change.org was started about a week ago to “keep Dillingham Airfield open for public use.” The petition had generated more than 6,000 signatures from Wednesday.

The petition started by skydiver Edward Cope says there is no other option on Oahu for the two skydiving centers and glider companies. Honolulu Soaring has been active in Dillingham for 50 years.

“None of the airspace at the other airports allows skydiving, not even Kalaeloa (airport),” the petition said. “This may affect hundreds of people between the two companies.” This list contains pilots, aircraft mechanics, parachutists, office staff, reservation staff, drivers and editors who produce customer videos.

Three flying schools are located there. The petition also notes that “thousands of visitors and residents” use the Kealia walkway behind the airport and use the parking space and bathrooms at the facility.

The airport is used jointly, with the army giving priority to helicopter and infantry operations on the 650-hectare Dillingham military reserve. The state hired Dillingham from the air force in 1962 for general aviation, with the air force transferring the base to the army in about 1974, according to a state website.

“Future improvements and initiatives” would include a new 35-year lease from the army and a joint-use agreement, taxiway extension, water system upgrade, and additional hangars, the state report said.

An operator said a “thorn in the side of the state” has been a water system that needs to be maintained that maintains services near Camp Erdman and a beach park, which requires costly maintenance.

