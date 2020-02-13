At a reception on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he had written letters to officers and relatives of emergency service personnel.

“I try to write as much as possible to people who are involved with

the emergency services, “William told the president of the fund, with police commissioner

Cressida Dick. He revealed that he is writing to those who have experienced one

traumatic event or to relatives of staff who died in

maintenance.

“He writes very often to families and sometimes to officers themselves, and it is really appreciated,” Dick said.

“He clearly has a passion for supporting people in public

service, whether it is defense, military or emergency services. And with his

background, he knows a bit about the challenges that these people will face

face. So many people have said to me that you can see the empathy when he talks

to people. It really means a huge amount to them; they know it means something

to him.”

William gave a speech at the reception and paid tribute

those who serve:

“In the past 150 years – as the oldest police charity organization in

the world – the Fund has taken care of the children of police officers in

their hour of greatest need.

“Our society is determined by how we care for those who love

all of us safe. It is very important that we help the families who play such a game

important role in supporting it.

“I am therefore extremely proud that the Metropolitan and

City Police Orphans Fund offers the children so much comfort and reassurance

of police officers who have unfortunately lost their lives or livelihoods. “

The duke met families who benefited from the Fund, including a young girl named Emma, ​​who lost her father, a Scotland Yard protection agent, to cancer a few years ago.

He asked her if she had a memory for her father and said: “It is very easy not to talk about it, but you always have to talk about it – it is very important. And when you talk about it, you always hold it back life. ‘

Dick said: ‘We are lucky to have him as our patron saint

very proud of it. It means a lot to the individuals. Just the fact that he is

interested, he speaks not only to these families, but to the rest

city, that he is on our side, that he is with us and thinking of us.

“We at the police see ourselves as a family and we

want to take care of our family on all occasions, but especially as someone

is lost in service. “

The Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund is considered the world’s oldest police charity and supports the “children of serving and former officers of the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police who enrolled in the Fund during serving and who are deceased or retired in retirement and are so incapacitated for work that they cannot substantially contribute to the maintenance of the family, “the official website said.