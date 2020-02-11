Advertisement

Big Bob Simon celebrates 60 minutes this week. He died in a car accident at the age of 73 on Wednesday February 11, 2015.

“Bob Simon had an inimitable style and voice that made him the perfect 60-minute correspondent. No one has ever filled the world with more curiosity or enthusiasm,” said Bill Owens, 60-minute executive producer.

In 2013, 60 Minutes Overtime interviewed Bob over the 40 years he spent as a foreign correspondent for CBS News and later as a 60-minute correspondent in the Middle East. This interview can be viewed in the video player above.

A brief history of the “stand-up”

Simon was a master of the “correspondent uprising” in his news reports and 60-minute stories. Here is a compilation from the 1970s.

Thank you so much, Bob

Bob Simon never said no to an interview with 60 Minutes Overtime. Part of it blew. It didn’t do much. Most of the time it was just Bob who was Bob.

Whiskey Island

When our late colleague Bob Simon heard about a magical place in the Hebrides off the coast of Scotland that was known to make some of the greatest whiskeys in the world, history spoke to him. Check out Steve Kroft and Bob Simon’s report on the Scottish island of Islay, home to some of the world’s best single malt scotch whiskeys

