Update: Final Fantasy 7 remakes timed exclusivity for PlayStation 4 consoles is now longer than expected.

To accommodate the recent delay from March to April, Square Enix has updated the game’s timed exclusivity until April 2021.

The newly revamped box graphic for Square Enix’s upcoming Final Fantasy 7 remake has announced the end date for the game’s timed exclusivity.

At E3 2015, alongside The Last Guardian and Shenmue 3, we always knew that FF7 Remake would be the first to be released on PlayStation 4.

However, since the title was designed with next generation technology in mind, we expected Xbox Scarlett, PlayStation 4 and PC to launch soon.

With the release of the title on PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020, we at least know that the game only has a one-year exclusive contract with Playstation. Similar to Xbox’s one-year contract with Square Enix ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy fans only have to wait a year to play the game on other platforms.

With a new relationship between Square Enix and Microsoft, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has expressed his willingness to bring more games from Japanese developers to Xbox systems. With the release of the entire Kingdom Hearts series and the Final Fantasy series on Xbox One, Microsoft does not want to miss the remake of FF7.

PlayStation has never been able to brand the upcoming remake with its usual only-on-PlayStation branding, similar to Death Stranding, but the series’ correlation with PlayStation systems remains strong.

