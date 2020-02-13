The United States Human Rights Office released a list of more than 100 companies allegedly involved in the violation of Palestinian human rights by operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. It is the first international attempt to name and shame companies, and it has provoked violent Israeli convictions.

The publication of the list after repeated delays escalated an impending showdown between Israel and the international community over the more than half a century’s settlement policy in the West Bank. Encouraged by a new Middle East initiative in the U.S., Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex Israel’s more than 100 settlements, while the Attorney General of the International Criminal Court in The Hague has announced that it will soon launch a war crimes settlement policy.

The list included well-known global companies, including Airbnb, Motorola and General Mills. Although the vast majority of the world considers settlements to be illegal, Wednesday’s report did not accuse companies of violating international law. Instead, it seemed to be trying to put pressure on them by drawing negative attention to their links to highly malicious Israeli politics.

“I am aware that this issue has been very controversial and will continue to be,” said Michelle Bachelet, United States High Commissioner for Human Rights. “However, after a thorough and thorough review process, we are satisfied that this factual report reflects the serious consideration that has been devoted to this unprecedented and highly complex mandate.”

The Human Rights Council instructed the United States Human Rights Office in 2016 to create a “database” of companies that are believed to be associated with or support the settlements. From a potential list of over 300 companies, it has been narrowed down to 112 companies involved in practices that raise human rights concerns, such as housing development, security services, banking, and equipment that demolish Palestinian property.

The report does not call for sanctions or has no concrete impact on companies. But Israeli officials accused the report of having given in to pressure from the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, and voiced concerns that the list could serve as a basis for boycotts and other economic pressures against companies.

In a statement, Netanyahu described the legal advice as “unimportant”.

“Instead of the human rights organization, it is only trying to belittle Israel. We strongly reject this contemptuous effort,” he said.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki hailed the list as “a victory for international law and for diplomatic efforts to dry up the sources of the colonial system represented by illegal settlement of the occupied Palestinian territory”.

With broad international support, the Palestinians are claiming the West Bank and East Jerusalem as part of a future independent state. Israel, which conquered both areas in the 1967 Middle East war, annexed East Jerusalem – a move that is not internationally recognized – and declared that it had no intention of dismantling one of its settlements in the West Bank. Almost 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank, more than 200,000 in East Jerusalem.

Given the settling of the settlements, the list is dominated by Israeli companies, including leading banks, construction companies, supermarkets and mobile operators.

But there were also international companies, including travel agencies such as Airbnb, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Booking.com and Opodo. Many offer holiday apartments in the settlements.

Other names include consumer goods manufacturer General Mills, technology and communications giants Motorola Solutions and Altice Europe, and infrastructure companies such as Egis and Alstom from France, and British company JC Bamford Excavators.

In a statement to The Associated Press, JC Bamford said it was “not involved in the activities mentioned in this report” and should not have been included. The company’s products are offered by a local dealer, Comasco, which is also on the list.

Airbnb declined to comment. The San Francisco-based company announced in November 2018 that it would remove its listings in settlements in the West Bank. After some Israeli-American homeowners sued, the company reversed the course and said it would donate all of the profits from the listings to humanitarian agencies.

Israel and the U.S. regularly accuse the Human Rights Council of anti-Israel prejudice, and the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2018 – and accused the U.S. of accepting autocratic governments that the government said had repeated human rights injured.

The legal council consists of 47 governments, of which countries such as Libya, Venezuela and Somalia are members. The vast majority of resolutions passed by the Council have focused on Israel and its treatment of Palestinians, and Israel is the only country in the world whose policies are automatically reviewed at every Council meeting.

For decades, the US, along with the rest of the international community, has criticized housing development. This started to change after President Trump took office in 2017. Surrounded by advisers closely related to the settlement movement, Mr. Trump took a more sympathetic attitude towards Israel and stopped the automatic criticism of his predecessor’s settlements.

In November the US said it did not consider settlements to be illegal. And last month, Mr. Trump unveiled a Middle East plan that would allow Israel to maintain permanent control over large areas of the territory, including all of its settlements.

This warm hug from the United States could cause problems for Israel. Encouraged by the Trump plan, Netanyahu has vowed to soon annex the settlements – a move that the Attorney General of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, warned of when preparing her decision to open an investigation into war crimes. Under US pressure, Netanyahu postponed his annexation plans until after the Israeli elections on March 2.

The Palestinians have rejected Mr. Trump’s plan, and other countries have expressed little support for it while continuing to speak out against the settlements.