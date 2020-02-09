Advertisement

SPOKANE VALLEY, Washington. – Childcare is an obstacle for many parents. It is even more difficult if your child has special needs that many day carers cannot meet.

According to Nicolette Samash, it was difficult to find childcare since the diagnosis of her 2-year-old daughter Leah months ago.

The rare neurological development disorder affects speech and motor skills and is known to lead to seizures.

Although Leah has never had a seizure, Samash says many childcare facilities are unwilling to watch her for fear that she might.

“I think it scares people to watch them, even though that’s not their situation,” she said.

After only finding out her diagnoses last August, the newly founded childcare facility terminated the treatment.

“She felt I just wasn’t comfortable with it. It was crazy for me because she was exactly the same child. She was the same child as the day before when we talked about everything,” said Samash.

As a single mother, Samash cannot afford childcare. For this reason, her Alaska family currently lives with her in Spokane Valley to watch Leah at work with her mother.

Luc Jasmin, the owner of the Parkview Early Learning Center, says that the ability to offer childcare to children with special needs starts with hiring the right staff – which is easier said than done.

“It was really difficult because you have to make sure you have the right staff who understand how to be there and support the child with whatever they need. You have to have money to pay that person. There is many hurdles to offer this service, ”said Jasmin.

This is not only the case with Samash.

According to a newly published national study, parents with children with disabilities are disproportionately affected by the childcare crisis.

“If you pay privately, it becomes less affordable,” said Shelley Gacusana with the Arc of Spokane. “People quit their jobs and stay at home. It really puts you in a cycle of poverty you can’t get out of. ”

Parents with children with special needs generally face greater obstacles than parents with “normally” developed children. Parents like Samash also have to pay for their child’s specialists to meet their special needs. Not having childcare makes it even more difficult.

“This creates a whole series of new problems. You can’t instruct your child in childcare, so you have to stay home, and now that’s your life. You’re basically a loner and don’t have much access to the outside world, ”said Gacusana.

The Centers for American Progress report says that out of 10 parents with young children, at least one parent sacrifices their job each year. For parents of a child with disabilities, studies show that the statistics are halved.

Samash has her mother to help, but it won’t always be the case. It will soon be in limbo again.

“She has to go back to Alaska for the summer and I just don’t know exactly what we’re going to do,” said Samash.

There are certain organizations that support children with disabilities and their families, such as Joya Child and Family Development. You can also visit Spokane Cares for a variety of resources.

