Large spoilers ahead for the end of Locke & Key season 1. When there is an ominous country house in a stormy New England town, you know there will undoubtedly be problems. And problems are about all Locke kids experiences in season 1 of Netflix’s Locke & Key. The series uses flashbacks throughout the season to explain the history behind Keyhouse and the magic, but although things eventually come together in the final, it is still confusing to keep all story lines, keys and disguises straight.

The problems with Keyhouse – located in Matheson, Massachusetts – started when the father of the Lockes, Rendell and his friends, discovered the magic keys of the high school mansion. After discovering the Omega Key, they used it to open a black door in the sea caves, which revealed a shimmering alien emptiness. As their neighbor Ellie explains later, the bright lights that shoot out like bullets are demons. One of these beings attached himself to Rendell’s best friend Lucas.

After this incident, Lucas became increasingly irritable and eventually killed two of his friends. Rendell was forced to kill Lucas in self-defense and they pushed the three bodies of their friends into the ocean and told everyone that they had drowned in the caves. The remaining four teenagers shared the keys among themselves and promised never to use them again.

Ellie, however, could not release Lucas, with whom she had been in a relationship, and used the Echo Key to resurrect him in the wellhouse. Unfortunately for both her and the Lockes, she did not bring back the real Lucas, but the demon who had attached himself to him when she opened the Omega door. This Echo, which calls itself Dodge, could change its appearance with a woman’s Ellie’s Identity Key.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Back in Seattle, Rendell was a counselor at Tyler and Kinsey high school, where he had a drawing of his parental home on the wall. This photo allowed Dodge to speak to a troubled high school student named Sam and convince him to find out where the keys were hidden. Rendell refused to cooperate, so Sam killed him.

Then the Lockes move to Matheson, where the ancestral home of their deceased father is. Bode discovers a well house on the site, where he starts talking to what he believes is his echo. Nobody believes him when he tells them about the creepy Well Lady, but Dodge is both very real and very stuck in the well house. As soon as the demon acquires the Anywhere Key from Bode, they can escape and transform their appearance. Dodge appears mainly as a woman, but also, as we learn in the last moments of season 1, takes the form of the new friend of Kinsey, whom Gabe loved.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

During season 1, the three Locke children – Tyler, Kinsey and Bode – slowly find the keys hidden in their home. Adults cannot remember magic, so both their mother and their uncle (whose own memories of the magic keys have been removed from his mind) have no idea what is happening. Things escalate when Dodge obtains the Crown of Shadows, allowing the demon to control dark, powerful figures when equipped with the Shadow Key. These shadows shatter Dodge’s command, Keyhouse in search of the Omega Key, which the children had found in their father’s urn and therefore hid themselves. They eventually submit to who they think it is Dodge, but they actually capture Ellie, whose appearance has changed to resemble the demon.

As a result, the children unconsciously drag their neighbor to the sea caves and throw her through the Omega door, which infects Eden when it is open. Where the story ends is … not great. Not only is Ellie trapped (or perhaps dead?) In the other realm, but the Lockes failed (unknowingly) to defeat Dodge, who has disguised himself as one of their closest allies. And now two demons are running around. If the Lockes really want to leave all this behind, they will have to work a little more carefully next time.

