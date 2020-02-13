A selection of pieces at Decades in Los Angeles.

If celebrities and well-known stars on the A-list are looking for unique vintage luxury pieces, Decades is probably one of the targets on their list.

Since the late 1990s, the renowned boutique in Los Angeles has offered a curated collection of authentic pieces (high-end, second-hand) that are just as much at home on the red carpet as in everyday wardrobes. And from February 14th, Vancouver fashion fans will have the opportunity to buy Decades pieces from Holt Renfrew via a limited-time trunk show.

We met with Cameron Silver, the founder of the famous store, to learn more about his company, what customers can expect in Vancouver, and what’s next.

Question: What are decades for those who are not familiar?

ON. Decades is a high-end vintage and popular luxury store in Los Angeles that has specialized in collectable designer clothing and accessories over the decades.

Question: The boutique opened in 1997, long before the idea of ​​wearing beloved fashion became mainstream. Why did you always like the idea?

ON. When Decades opened in 1997, it was the pinnacle of minimalism and Hollywood’s red carpet had no glamor. Celebrities and fashionable taste makers longed for unique pieces. My concept was to present vintage clothing in a completely modern context, because past fashions determine current trends. The timing was perfect.

Q. And why do you think beloved fashions are so popular?

ON. To create a distinctive personal style, you need to expand your wardrobe with fashions that are not ubiquitous – and popular treasures make the wearer a fashion authority rather than a follower. In addition, the environmental benefits are profound and when you start wearing pre-loved it is completely liberating and also makes a fashion lover a better consumer of current fashion.

Cameron Silver is the founder of Decades in Los Angeles.

Question: How have decades changed over the decades?

ON. When I opened Decades, the focus was on the 1960s and 1970s. However, I gradually expanded to include 20th century fashion, but I always wondered if an item looked modern. That is my mantra. In recent years, our discerning customers have been enthusiastic about “Neo-Vintage”, important newer designer clothing. Now Decades is a target for styles from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Question: What are the most popular pieces in demand?

ON. Sexy Azzedine Alaia dresses, iconic Chanel suits, eccentric Jean Paul Gaultier looks and Parisian chic by Yves Saint Laurent are particularly desirable.

Question: You are holding a trunk show at Holt Renfrew in Vancouver. How did that happen?

ON. I have known Holt Renfrew’s President Mario Grauso for about 20 years and he is a visionary retailer who turned to me to curate this special shopping experience. I also adore Vancouver, so I’m really looking forward to going back, seeing friends, and finding lots of new ones.

Q. And what can people expect to find?

ON. The Holt Renfrew team did a great job navigating decades to find pieces that really resonated with the store’s amazing customers. There will be designers that are instantly recognizable, such as Alexander McQueen and Courreges, as well as examples of Givenchy, Moschino, Miyake, and some names that are less well known and absolutely stunning. Expect the unexpected!

Question: what’s next?

ON. There are many exciting partnerships for decades to come. I am very happy to work with Holt Renfrew and I love our cooperation. I am very interested in scaling the decade concept to ensure that the beloved experience is luxurious and visceral.

