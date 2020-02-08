Advertisement

According to a new Fast Company report released this week, Apple plans to offer its supposedly cheap iPhone at $ 399.

The site has been informed by an unspecified source that the “iPhone” is “likely” to be sold for $ 399, confirming an earlier report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said in October that the “iPhone “is available at this price.

‌IPhone‌ SE and iPhone 8

For $ 399, the new low-cost “iPhone” will have the same starting price as the “iPhone” SE 2016, which is why some people call it the “iPhone SE 2”. Others call it the “iPhone 9”, but we still don’t know what Apple will call it.

Thanks to numerous leaks, however, we know a lot about the technical data. The upcoming low-cost “iPhone” is similar to the “iPhone 8”, with thicker top and bottom bezels and a Touch ID home button.

It will be equipped with the same A13 chip that is also available for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, and it is said to have 3 GB of RAM. To keep costs down, a rear-view camera with a lens is used. However, it is not known whether the camera is identical to the wide-angle camera of the “iPhone 11”. It may be available in 64 and 128 GB sizes. Expected colors include Space Gray, Silver and Red.

Render low-cost “iPhone” SE from Onleaks

Production of the new low-cost “iPhone” should start in February, but Apple’s supplier factories are currently closed due to the ongoing outbreak of the corona virus in China. It is not clear whether this affects the production plans and whether the launch date of the “iPhone” is delayed.

Earlier rumors suggested that we might see the new low-cost “iPhone” in the first half of 2020, possibly in March. Apple often hosts its first event of the year in March, and if there really is an event in March this year, we should hear about it soon.

The new low-cost “iPhone” is expected to be a popular “iPhone” upgrade option for those who come from an “iPhone 6s” or “iPhone 7” as the design will be similar. It should also appeal to those who want an affordable “iPhone” option, those who like “Touch ID”, and those who prefer smaller form factors, though not as small as the “iPhone” SE, Apple’s original low-cost “iPhone”.

