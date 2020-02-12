An Indian Oil Corporation employee loads LPG bottles into his vehicle in Cochin | Dhiraj Singh | Bloomberg

New Delhi: The LPG price for cooking gas on Wednesday was raised by a steep Rs 144.5 per bottle as the global reference prices for fuel skyrocketed.

To isolate domestic users, the government has almost doubled fuel subsidies to keep emissions per cylinder almost unchanged.

The LPG price was raised from Rs 714 to Rs 858.50 per 14.2 kg bottle, according to a price release from state-owned oil companies.

This is the steepest rate hike since January 2014, when prices rose by Rs 220 per cylinder to Rs 1,241.

Domestic LPG users who are entitled to buy 12 14.2 kg bottles at subsidized prices per year receive more subsidies.

The payment of government subsidies to domestic users increased from 153.86 rupees per cylinder to 291.48 rupees, industry representatives said.

For the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the subsidy has increased from Rs 174.86 to Rs 312.48 per cylinder.

Taking into account the subsidy paid directly to LPG users’ bank accounts, a 14.2 kg bottle would cost Rs 567.02 for domestic users and Rs 546.02 for PMUY users.

The government issued 8 crore-free LPG connections to poor women as part of PMUY to increase coverage of environmentally friendly fuel in kitchens.

LPG rates are usually revised on the 1st of every month, but this time it took almost two weeks for the revision to take place – a phenomenon that industry officials said was due to approvals required for such a large increase in subsidy spending.

Others said the decision to postpone the increase could be due to Delhi parliamentary elections. Delhi voted on February 8th.

