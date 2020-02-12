Advertisement

I hope you are hungry for a generous portion of comfort food!

Almost three decades after diners first sat down in the Lanford Lunchbox Roseanne, the family-run eatery has since been turning back the open plate The Conners on Tuesday, February 18. “It is a nod to all fans of Roseanne, “says executive producer Bruce Helford, who also worked on that sitcom 1988-97 for 25 episodes and its revival.” More importantly, it is an integral part of our stories about healing and finding a goal in turbulent times. “

Advertisement

That mix of nostalgia and inspiration (not to mention a lot of humor) has driven The Conners – about the daily struggle of an extended family in Illinois – to its place as ABC’s highest-rated comedy. (The show is an average of 5.6 million viewers a week.) “I thought we would be lucky to launch the first season,” says executive producer Sara Gilbert, who also plays sarcastic single mother Darlene. The Conners is now in its second, and a renewal for a third seems to be assured, but there was a time when the future seemed to be messier for those involved than one of the loose meat sandwiches from the Lunchbox.

In summary: when the Roseanne revival debuted two years ago, 18.4 million viewers tuned live, some unheard of in the era of DVR, streaming and on-demand. Two months later, star and maker Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet, which pulled the network out of the series. But the cast, mostly Gilbert and Lecy Goranson (Darlene’s older sister, Becky), hoped to save something. So The Conners was born, minus RoseanneThe title character (and the secondary actress), who was revealed to have died off screen.

The Conners‘concept remains almost identical to its predecessor: a financially shaky family, deeply loyal but sensitive to biting disagreements and long-held resentment, tries to secure a small piece of the American Dream. “The writers swing the garland from sweetness without ridicule to darkness,” says Costa Laurie Metcalf (tightly wounded aunt Jackie). “It is proof to our audience that they are going there with us.”

Roseanne’s sister, who owned the Lunchbox in the 90s with her keen brother or sister, is now working with cousin Becky. Helford had long planned to give Jackie, helpless since Roseanne’s death, a new purpose in life. “When we laid the bow for this season,” says Helford, “we had the feeling that Jackie would like to open the lunch box again.” Indeed, as she confessed in tears in the final of season 1, this was the last place she remembered that she was satisfied.

Metcalf calls the career move “an important step in her life” and adds, “It symbolizes a happier time for the family before the restaurant went down.” (It is unclear when the Lunchbox, which Roseanne still owned when the series ended in 1997, closed its doors.) Not that recalling the cafe (after a Chinese joint had taken its place) was a piece of cake.

It turned out that Jackie’s critical mother, Bev (Estelle Parsons), remained the owner of the building (she lied and said she had sold it). The forgetful senior had also given power of attorney to her sober granddaughter Darlene who had left her to decide whether they want to transfer the title to Jackie and Becky or keep the property as an investment for the family. That led to an ugly struggle for a genuine solution.

Becky not only wants to revive the eatery because of its sentimental value, but more as a way to support her baby: the waitress welcomed daughter Beverly Rose this season after a test with undocumented worker Emilio (guest star Rene Rosado), who has since been deported. Becky is also only sober after years of drinking to cope with the loss of her husband Mark (original serial star Glenn Quinn, who died in 2002). Goranson calls her more mature character “responsible and tough” but admits, “(she is now) realizing that she needs her family to help with the baby and the Lunchbox, which is also a baby. “

Of course managing the place with drama queen Jackie can make the hard stuff alluring. “It won’t sail smoothly,” Goranson admits, “but (their) dynamics will be entertaining, especially under stress.” Add to the entertainment: Wacky Dwight (Stephen Monroe Taylor), a buddy of Conner Patriarch Dan (John Goodman), is forced to fill in as the cook.

Challenges (for example competition from large companies) arise. When the Conners try to improve their lives, it is often a step forward and two backwards.

This is a shortened version of the latest cover story from TV Guide Magazine. For more information, read the number on kiosks Thursday, February 13.

The Conners, Tuesday, 8 / 7c, ABC

Advertisement