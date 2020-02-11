Advertisement

A small majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump’s Senate acquittal will not exonerate him for wrongdoing about his behavior in Ukraine, according to a new poll.

The Senate led by the Republicans last Wednesday voted against Trump’s impeachment – 48: 52 for abuse of power and 47: 53 for obstructing Congress’s indictment – making him the third US president in history to be acquitted for impeachment has been. Before the vote, a majority of the American public polled for support for Trump’s impeachment and impeachment, but the Democrats needed 67 votes, two-thirds, to condemn Trump, which is a far-reaching result given the political makeup of Senate members.

The latest Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday found that 55 percent of registered voters say the acquittal does not exonerate Trump from any violations in Ukraine, while 40 percent said so. Respondents mostly voted by party lines, with 81 percent of Republicans believing that the acquittal clears Trump, while 91 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independents do not.

American voters were equally divided [49:49] when the Senate decided to exonerate Trump in both impeachment proceedings. Respondents voted strongly based on party principles, 95 percent of the Republicans agreed and 90 percent of the Democrats disapproved. Of the independent voters, 53 percent agreed, 45 percent disapproved.

United States President Donald Trump approaches Marine One on the South Lawn before leaving the White House on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump travels to Manchester, New Hampshire for an election campaign event.

Alex Wong / Getty

Senator Mitt Romney was the only GOP member who voted to condemn the president for abuse of power, and the only one that the Democrats considered in the trial to be an unfair “deception” after the Republicans voted to give new witnesses to to keep the statement.

In the data, 59 percent of voters said the impeachment process against the Senate was unfair, compared with 35 percent who said they were fair. From February 5 to 9, 1,519 self-identified voters nationwide were surveyed in the survey. The error rate is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Newsweek turned to the White House to comment.

Republican Senator Rick Scott introduced a constitutional change in impeachment rules Thursday, one day after Trump’s acquittal, to raise the required threshold from a simple majority to 60 percent. He argued that the Democrats had carried out a “partisan charade” with Trump’s impeachment and claimed that his proposed legislation would prevent “partisan actors” from using impeachment as a “partisan tool”.

The chances that the change will be successful are slim. A two-thirds majority in the House and Senate and ratification by at least 38 states are required. The 27th amendment, which became part of the constitution in 1992, was the last ratified constitutional amendment.

