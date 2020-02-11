Advertisement

The majority of Americans would not support a socialist candidate, a Gallup poll released on Tuesday found.

The survey, which surveyed 1,033 adults from January 16 to 29, 2020, asked the respondents:

Advertisement

Until the 2020 political conventions, there will be discussions about the qualifications of presidential candidates – their education, age, religion, race, etc. – if your party nominated a generally well-qualified person for the president who is random (characteristic) , would you vote for this person?

Socialism is the only trait that supported less than the majority, with only 45 percent saying they could support a socialist candidate. A majority of 53 percent said they could not support such a candidate.

The majority of Democrats, 76 percent, are ready to support a socialist candidate, but fewer than half of the independents, 46 percent, said they could support a socialist. The opposition is strongest among Republicans: only 17 percent say they could support a socialist.

As Gallup details:

Democrats express at least slightly more willingness than Republicans to support most of the tested candidate types, with the biggest gaps for Muslims, atheists and socialists. While at least two in three Democrats say they would choose presidential candidates with these profiles, Republican support drops to just over 40% for Muslims and atheists, and only 17% for socialists.

The survey included a variety of other features to choose from.

An overwhelming majority of respondents – over 90 percent – said they supported a candidate who is Catholic, Jewish, Black, Spanish, or a woman. 80 percent said they would support an evangelical Christian, and 78 percent said that they would support a candidate if he or she identified themselves as gay or lesbian.

Over half of the respondents also indicated that they would support their candidate if he or she was a Muslim or atheist over 40 or under 40. Socialism is the only feature that supported less than the majority.

The survey’s error rate is +/- 4 percentage points.

The results come when a democratic socialist, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leads the primary democratic field. He exceeded Joe Biden (D) on a national average of RealClearPolitics by 23 percent to 20.4 percent.

Sanders for a long time refrained from using the word “socialism” to describe his views, and told the Vermont Cynic of the University of Vermont in 1976 that “people had been brainwashed to think of socialism, which would automatically result in slave labor camps, dictatorship and lack of freedom of speech. “

Sanders tried to explain his position last year and said in the National Public Radio (NPR) morning edition: “By democratic socialism, I mean I want a living democracy.” However, he admitted that his vision was extreme redistribution of prosperity. a hallmark of socialist ideology.

“Second, it means … that as the richest country in world history, we can offer everyone … a decent standard of living,” said Sanders. “It’s just the reality.”

Many of his plans – including Medicare for All and his Green New Deal – involve massive government growth, excessive taxes, and redistribution.

President Trump recently called Sanders “communists”, which Sanders denied. In his counter-argument, the socialist senator argued, “In many ways, we are a socialist society today,” and cited tax breaks for the fossil fuel and pharmaceutical industries.

“The difference between my socialism and Trump’s socialism, in my opinion, is that the government should help working families, not billionaires,” Sanders said in a Fox News appearance in February on Sunday.

Advertisement