Donovan Mitchell became famous and brought him from New York to Louisville, and then all the way to All-Star status in Utah, his journey was just as fun as the destination.

Donovan Mitchell has always been a mystery, both on and off the field, if there is something that everyone can agree on, it is the absolutely massive personality that brings the native New York into play. From an electric Sophomore year, in which Mitchell was named All-ACC of the first team, to a rookie season enveloped in a wonderful campaign for newcomers of the year, Donovan never went out of the spotlight.

Now in his second year in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, about to make his first appearance as an NBA All-Star, his cult hero status continues to build only in Salt Lake City. His absolutely electric attacking game, with a balanced attack of brilliant acrobatic finishes and outdoor shooting, makes him one of the best scorers in the competition.

His advanced stats this season were unbelievable in the offensive end, and he’s built on the big offensive basis that he has laid in college. Mitchell has undoubtedly become known faster than any non-first overall choice in recent memory, ranging from the 13th choice to an NBA All-Star now.

Year three always looked like the year in which Mitchell would take the next step to stardom, especially on the heels of his national shoe release and the explosion of his ‘Spida’ brand worldwide. Mitchell has now developed into one of the most exciting young prospects of the competition, let’s plunge into Mitchell’s journey on his way to becoming an NBA All-Star.

From dunking sensation on the internet to the best player in Louisville

Donovan Mitchell came to Louisville as a highly acclaimed four-star recruit from the Brewster Academy in New Milford, CT. His first season with Rick Pitino was certainly one for development, with a game of less than 20 minutes and an average pedestrian number (25 percent of three, impact.) However, everyone saw the glimpses and the explosion that came in his second season was there one that he himself believed would come.

His sophomore season came the explosion, and in a big way on the field. He doubled his scoring average, shot 35 percent from 3 and scored an extremely impressive two-plus steal a match. His acrobatic game and explosiveness made him a favorite with fans in Louisville, a man who could block shots, hit the three-ball and explode on the edge was definitely something to watch. And there was that alley in Syracuse. You know the one.

His excellent production increase quickly caught the interest of NBA, and after an extremely talented Cards team took the plunge in the second round of the tournament, Mitchell declared himself in favor of the design. He would leave with First Team All-ACC awards and an expectation of lottery status in the NBA design.

Surprise, he’s really good

However, these expectations were not shared by everyone, and Don’s decision to indicate was a decision that he explained as a kind of summer water test.

Some had his trip in the late first round, but after an explosive season from Sophomore it was easy to see why he would try. His guess was good, even though it was a hard pill to swallow for Cards fans, he seemed to the combine and was well prepared for an NBA payday.

Donovan Mitchell exploded on the scene in Utah after Denver exchanged the 13th overall choice for Trey Lyles and the 24th choice in depth. He set several records in his rookie season, including the single-game rookie score for the Jazz, previously set by Darrell Griffith, Cards! He would be called the Western Conference rookie of the month 4 times and run a hilarious campaign to defame Ben Simmons’ good name and capture what would be a deserved rookie of the year.

Missing that honor, Mitchell won the rookie season his rookie season, replacing an injured Aaron Gordon, who showed his name in one of the greatest spectacles in professional basketball. Not to mention, he broke out some pretty sweet dunks.

He would close the season with a brilliant first round performance against the Thunder, one in which he set several records and led a short-handed Jazz team across the finish line. It was a statement series for Mitchell, he had appeared on the scene and was already one of the biggest horrors on the offensive end of the floor in all basketball.

Year two and after

His Sophomore slump did not exist at the Jazz, where he improved in almost all parts of the game. His points, rebounds and assists per game all increased, and save for a few blushes in the playoffs where he might again be asked too much, Mitchell had a solid year and was about to be an all-star.

The build-up of a brand was evident in his second year in the competition, when Mitchell and Adidas released his first distinctive shoe, the D.O.N. Number 1, where the first color schemes are based on a number of pretty spectacular Spiderman strips. His branding didn’t stop there, and he and Adidas set up a clothing line based on the shoes, with sweatshirts released based on the shoe design.

His status as a household name was cemented his second season, where Spida not only continued to blind on the field, but also sparkled in the community. Now in his third season, Donovan has again shown a fantastic improvement over last season. Nowadays generally regarded as a franchise talent, and nothing less than an A-list celebrity in Utah, the saga of Donovan Mitchell is just beginning.

A deserved first all-star game has led to various emotional moments for Donovan and a real sense of good times in Utah. With two all-stars and Mike Conley on the roster, the Jazz are in a great position this season as the sleeper in the west.

That is how Mitchell would like it though, a player who has never withdrawn from the big stage. If you’re not on the Donovan Mitchell train, but it’s not too late to go, one of Louisville’s best has just begun.

