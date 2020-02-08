Advertisement

Actor Orson Bean, Andrew Breitbart’s father-in-law, was hit by two cars and killed in Los Angeles on Friday as he crossed the street. He was 91 years old.

Breitbart ascribed to Bean that he opened his mind to conservative ideas and told how the seasoned actor had convinced him to listen to the conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh.

From Breitbart’s book “Righteous Outrage”:

I was not only drawn to Susie, but also to Orson’s joke and his knowledge of everything. This guy had appeared on the Tonight Show couch in seventh place for each guest. His opinion was important to me.

One day I asked him why he had Rush Limbaugh’s book The Way Things Ought to Be on his shelf. I asked him: why do you have a book of this type?

And Orson said, “Have you ever listened to him?”

I said yes, of course, although I had never done it. I was absolutely convinced that Rushlimbaugh was a Nazi, an anti-black, an anti-Jew and an anti-decent.

Without insulting me for not agreeing, Orson simply suggested listening to him again.

Breitbart continues his story of how he heard Limbaugh on the radio and loved his wit, humor and character when he analyzed the news that started his journey towards conservatism. Breitbart admitted that although he had hoped to prove Bean after hearing Limbaugh, he had failed.

“I swallowed hard and admitted to Orson that he was right,” he wrote.

Breitbart also thanks Bean and his wife Alley Mills in his book:

To Orson and Ally: two of the most important role models in my life. Orson, you taught me how to mix the magic formula of truth, conviction, humor and perspective. Let’s see how it works! Ally, your compassion and decency are an inspiration. They did more to make our family gel than anyone else. Your and Orson’s prayers don’t go unnoticed. Thank you for saying a good word with the Big Guy.

