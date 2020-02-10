Advertisement

The owner of Schick razors is withdrawing its nearly $ 1.4 billion business to buy Harry’s, a competitor in the men’s shaving supplies market, after federal antitrust authorities recently objected to the acquisition because it said offered consumers fewer choices.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit on February 3 to block the transaction. This would reduce competition in the industry and lead to higher prices for consumers.

“We are disappointed with the FTC’s decision and continue to disagree with their position,” said Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell Personal Care, in a statement Monday announcing the company’s decision to end the deal with Harry , Edgewell is taking a step forward because of legal uncertainty surrounding the deal, and because a lengthy lawsuit with the FTC would distract management, he added.

Harry’s plans to sue Edgewell for his plan to abandon the merger, the statement said.

Edgewell shares rose more than $ 8 or nearly 28% to $ 38.87 on Monday.

Harry’s founder “at a loss”

Harry’s was launched in 2013 as an online subscription service that tried to sell shaving supplies to men at a lower cost than industry leaders like Schick and Gillette. Early successes allowed the company to open a store in Manhattan, and in 2016 Harry’s started selling its products at Target. They are now available in outlets such as Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Wegmans. Edgewell agreed to buy Harry’s in May 2019.

An FTC official said Edgewell had had little to no competition for years.

“Harry’s arrival in brick-and-mortar retail broke this pattern and brought lower prices and more options to consumers,” said Daniel Francis, deputy director of the FTC competition office, in a statement. “Allowing Edgewell to control this disruptor by acquiring Harry’s would have been a major step back in competition.”

Harry’s founders and co-CEOs, Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield, told the Associated Press that “they continue to be at a loss by the FTC process and disregard for the facts.” The executives said they were “disappointed with Edgewell’s decision not to complete this process.” After the deal was made, Raider and Katz-Mayfield would join Edgewell’s management team as co-presidents of the U.S. operations.

Harry’s, based in New York, had hoped to use Edgewell’s large sales channels and Schick blade technology. Edgewell believed that it would be able to leverage Harry’s direct-to-consumer marketing base and digital talent.

Edgewell is the second largest razor manufacturer in the United States. Other brands include Sunscreen Banana Boat and the women’s shaving cream Skintimate.

The personal care segment has been consolidated in recent years. Unilever bought Harry’s rival Dollar Shave Club for $ 1 billion in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

