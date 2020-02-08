Advertisement

Although the power of Starz ends after the sixth season, this does not mean that viewers must say goodbye to the world that Ghost first introduced to us. Per Deadline, during TCA on January 14, Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch told journalists that there are currently a total of four Power spin-offs in development, and that “some titles are prequels, some sequels, some spin-offs.”

“There are many rich characters that we can choose to take out,” Hirsch explained. He was meticulous about which characters would appear in each project, such as when “you know who does and who doesn’t die” in the final, which will be broadcast on 9 February. Hirsch quickly assured journalists that the spin-off scripts are “good, if not better, than what (Power creator) Courtney Kemp put together” for the original show.

This all sounds very vague, but we know that none of the follow-up pieces will be about Ghost. In a January 5 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kemp confirmed that after Ghost was shot in the mid-November finale, “Ghost is absolutely dead.” It is still unclear whether Ghost will appear in the prequel titles.

There are clearly many moving parts here, but let’s see what we know so far about the many projects.

Power Book II: Ghost

This is the first sequel to the debut in the summer (with 50 Cent Ryan Seacrest told in an interview that it would be broadcast in June). 50 Cent told USA Today that Ghost takes place just 48 hours after the final of the Power series.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Kemp confirmed that Ghost Mary J. Blige plays the lead role as Monet, a successful Queens businesswoman who leads her transactions “with an iron fist.” Method Man will also act as an “ethically challenged lawyer.”

“For the character of Mary, we use all the power and presence of the actress to communicate that this is a woman who is remarkable and unique in her abilities,” Kemp explained. “She is as smart, smart and strategic as Ghost ever was, but her teachings do not come from books. We have always said that Ghost was a book-like child who always read. The insight of this woman comes from the street.”

That does not mean that the sequel are only new characters. Ghost will “continue the journey” of some of Power’s “most controversial characters,” Kemp promised at TCA.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Per Newsweek this prequel will be broadcast in late 2020 or early 2021 and will focus on a younger Kanan Stark (originally played by 50 Cent). In the January 30 interview with Seacrest, 50 Cent said that Raising Kanan is “currently in the final stage of casting,” so it is not yet clear who Kanan will play.

Regarding the institution, in a Instagram post from 2018, 50 Cent wrote that its Power prequel will show “the Golden Age” that affects the Southside, starting in 1988.

“I made new music especially for Power Book III,” 50 Cent told USA Today. I made and written things for it because it is hard to find things that feel authentic to that period. You have to make sure this stuff gets the feeling it was made in the 90s. “

Power Book IV and the fourth project

To date, Ghost and Raising Kenan are the only projects that are definitely being confirmed. Regarding the vaguely titled Power Book IV and the completely untitled fourth project that Kemp suggested during TCA, we have no details yet. All we know is that 50 Cent in the Newsweek interview said that “Power Book IV is in the writer’s room.”

Samuel Spencer on Newsweek suspects that these mysterious Power spin-offs can contain any number of characters. Tommy is a possible option, because his escape to Los Angeles in season 6, episode 13, would give showrunners a new location to play.

Another option would be a political story about Ramona and Tate, who, after betraying Ramona, became the Democratic candidate for the governor of New York. Other options are a show about Ghost’s son Tariq, or a prequel show with a young Ghost.

Clearly, Starz sees endless potential with Power, and it’s probably only a matter of time before they find out the details about the other titles. In the end, fans can rest assured that the current Ghost may have disappeared, but it’s not really goodbye.

