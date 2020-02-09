Advertisement

SHANGHAI – Weeks after the first reports of a mysterious new virus in Wuhan, millions of people flocked from the central Chinese city and flocked to buses, trains, and planes as the first wave of Chinese New Year’s migration swept across the country. Some carried the new virus, which has since claimed more than 800 lives and made more than 37,000 people sick.

On January 23, officials finally sealed the borders. But it was too late. The mayor spoke to reporters a few days after the city was quarantined and estimated that 5 million people had already left.

Where did you go?

An Associated Press analysis of domestic travel patterns using map location data from Chinese technology giant Baidu shows that in the two weeks prior to Wuhan’s ban, nearly 70% of trips from the central Chinese city to Hubei Province were made. Baidu has a map app that is similar to Google Maps and is blocked in China.

Another 14% of the trips went to the neighboring provinces of Henan, Hunan, Anhui and Jiangxi. Almost 2% went to Guangdong Province, the coastal industry power plant opposite Hong Kong, and the rest of the whole of China. The towns outside of Hubei Province, which were considered the main travel destinations for travel from Wuhan between January 10 and 24, were Chongqing, a municipality alongside Hubei Province, Beijing, and Shanghai.

The travel patterns largely track the early spread of the virus. The majority of confirmed cases and deaths occurred in China, Hubei Province, followed by a high number of cases in central China, with foci of infection in Chongqing, Shanghai, and Beijing.

“It is definitely too late,” said Jin Dong-Yan, a molecular virologist at the School of Biomedical Sciences at Hong Kong University. Five million out. It’s a big challenge. Many of them may not want to return to Wuhan, but hang out somewhere else. To control this outbreak, we have to deal with it. On the one hand, we have to identify them. On the other hand, we have to deal with stigma and discrimination. “

He added that the initial proliferation of travelers in central China’s provinces, with large numbers of migrant workers and relatively weaker health systems, places severe stress on the hospitals in these provinces with limited resources.

Baidu collects travel data based on more than 120 billion daily location requests from its map app and other apps that use Baidu’s location services. Only data from users who agree to share their location is recorded, and the company states that data is masked to protect privacy. Baidu’s publicly available data shows the proportionality of trips, not the absolute number of trips recorded, and does not include trips by people who do not use cell phones or apps that rely on Baidu’s popular location services.

Public health officials and scientists have been using this type of mapping data for years to track the potential spread of disease.

A group of researchers from the WorldPop research group at the University of Southampton, who is studying population dynamics, used data from Baidu’s location services and international flight routes for the period 2013-2015 to create a predictable global risk map for the likely spread of the virus from Wuhan.

It is important to understand the population movements from Wuhan before the city is closed, said Lai Shengjie, a WorldPop researcher who previously worked at the Chinese center for disease control and prevention.

Perhaps they had developed no symptoms, but could transmit the virus. We need to look at goals across China and around the world and focus on the top goals and try to prepare for disease control and prevention, ”he said.

The last trains left Wuhan on the morning of January 23, completing a wave of return flights that started three days earlier. This is shown by Baidu data. Nearby cities hurried to impose their own travel restrictions. From January 23-26, the 15 cities that Baidu reports have received most of the travelers from Wuhan – collectively 70% – all imposed some degree of travel restrictions.

Other nations soon followed, including the United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and the Philippines, which severely restricted the entry of people from China. Others, such as Italy and Indonesia, have blocked flights.

WorldPop researchers found that trips from Wuhan had increased in the past in the weeks leading up to the New Year. Based on historical travel patterns, they identified 18 high-risk cities in China that received most of the travelers from Wuhan during this period. They then used the International Air Transport Association’s 2018 flight routes to map the global connectivity of these cities.

They find that after the restrictions were introduced on January 23, travel patterns did not match historical norms and that the cities they identified were initial ports of call. Travelers could later move elsewhere.

According to their analysis, the ten most important destinations for travelers from Chinese high-risk cities around the New Year were Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.

In Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya topped the list.

The African continent is particularly vulnerable in many countries due to the weaker health infrastructure. The longer cases remain undetected, the more likely it is to spread.

“The capacities in many African health services are quite weak,” said Dr. Michel Yao, operations manager of the World Health Organization in Africa, told the AP. This new virus “could overwhelm health systems in Africa”.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control, established three years ago in response to the Ebola crisis in West Africa, indicated that screening at ports of entry across Africa was intensified. Egypt started screening passengers from affected areas in China on January 16. Over the next eight days, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa, Mauritius and Kenya have set up control systems. No confirmed cases have been reported.

Lai and his colleagues said they found a “high correlation” between the early spread of coronavirus cases and the geographic risk patterns they identified.

The first case of the virus outside of China was reported in Thailand on January 13, followed by Japan, the countries with the highest connectivity risk, according to WorldPop’s analysis. Within 10 days of Wuhan’s quarantine, the virus had spread to more than two dozen countries. Nine of the ten countries with the most flight connections to mainland cities at risk also had the most confirmed cases, mostly affecting people who had been to China.

The pattern is not perfect; Zhejiang Province, for example, was not a top travel destination in Wuhan this year, according to Baidu data, but has now the highest number of confirmed cases.

“Our goal was to direct some of the monitoring and think about the controls,” said Andrew Tatem, director of WorldPop, adding that his group plans to update their analysis.

“There was a lot of movement from the Wuhan region before controls were introduced,” he said. “Now we have data from several locations on the order of outbreaks in other locations.”

Scientists have identified the new virus as a corona virus, a family of viruses that include viruses that can cause colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases like SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Many are now focusing on what will happen after the second wave of Lunar New Year when people get back on trains, buses, and planes to get back to work. The Chinese government extended the holiday, which was due to end on January 30, to February 2. Shanghai, Beijing, and several Chinese provinces ordered stores to be closed until Sunday.

“It’s in cities where people interact a lot more,” said Tatem. “It may be the concern of a lot of people coming back. A few people are sowing, which could cause a bigger problem.”

Associated press authors Cara Anna in Johannesburg and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

Follow Kinetz on Twitter at twitter.com/ekinetz

