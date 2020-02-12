Marathon petroleum (MPC) – Get Report shares rose after a media report announced that the Speedway gas station unit had sparked interest from a number of companies in the acquisition.

Interested parties included Bloomberg in particular, including Seven & I Holdings, the Japanese parent company of the convenience store chain 7-Eleven, and the London-based private equity company TDR Capital.

The well-known people said that Speedway with 4,000 stores could cost more than $ 20 billion.

TDR would consider combining Speedway with one of its portfolio companies, UK gas station operator EG Group, a Bloomberg source said. This deal could total $ 26 billion. A reverse Morris trust is used in the transaction to keep taxes low.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, other potential bidders have shown interest in Speedway, but there is no guarantee of a deal with anyone.

Marathon Petroleum shares have decreased 31% since October 1, 2018. This decrease is due to problems in the refinery industry and concerns about the debt that Marathon caused from buying another refinery colleague Andeavor in 2018, worth $ 23 billion.

Last year, Marathon decided under pressure from activists like Elliott Management and D.E. Shaw. In addition, CEO Gary Heminger said he would quit.

Marathon could still choose to outsource Speedway instead of selling it. In October, Marathon Petroleum announced that it would do just that – in a tax-free distribution to shareholders – sometime this year.

The marathon officials were not immediately available for comment.

As a last check, the marathon share was trading at $ 58.18, up 2.5%.

Morningstar analyst Allen Good puts the fair value of marathon stocks at $ 89.

“We continue to like Marathon because of its diversified business mix, profit growth potential from synergies and investments, clear return on investment strategy and favorable macroeconomic background,” he wrote in a report on January 30.