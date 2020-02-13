Spoilers forward for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 13. Unfortunately for fans who still hope Betty didn’t kill Jughead on Riverdale, the evidence is really starting to pile up. In fact, the show sneaked into a huge clue that you probably concealed right away (you know, in addition to all their very harsh clues).

In the episode of 12 February we find out that the Stonewall Prep students are apparently very much in the Ides of March: to celebrate this, they are giving a big gown party in the woods. It may seem like a strange day for a bunch of teenagers to go all out, but it is a telling one: the March of Ides is the day that Roman ruler Julias Caesar was stabbed by his own senate members, including his protector Marcus Brutus, because they thought he was becoming too powerful.

Appropriately it would be very Caesar-like if Jughead were to die by the hand of his own girlfriend, which is what the episode clearly wants us to believe. After Donna had secretly visited Evelyn Evernever, she learned another secret word with which Betty had been brainwashed – not with mandarin, but one that puts her in a complete fugue state and hurts those she loves.

Colin Bentley / The CW

Donna probably says this word, and when Archie and Veronica find Betty, she is standing over Jughead’s body with a bloody stone in her hand. Jughead seems to be hit on the head and Archie confirms that he has no pulse. The scene (which we saw in a flash-forward earlier) is reminiscent of the time that Betty’s father manipulated her to kill her cat by beating him with a rock. Maybe Betty was triggered by Donna’s word by reviving (or just remembering) killing her cat – only this time it was Jughead who paid the price.

It’s still possible that Betty didn’t kill Jughead. Jughead and Bret had left the forest just before Betty and Donna’s conversation to “sort out” things themselves. Jughead had a knife with him, but it is possible that Bret was also armed. Maybe Bret killed Jughead and left him there for Betty to find her fugue state, believing that she had killed her own friend. Bret was literally dressed in a Roman gown for the Ides of March party, so perhaps he was the one who acted as the Brutus for Jughead’s Caesar – not Betty.

Riverdale is not on next week, but when it returns on February 26, it starts with an episode called “How to get away with murder,” which is very good what Bret may have just done.