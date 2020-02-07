Advertisement

The Muslim litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case expressed dissatisfaction with the location of the site granted to build a mosque to replace the destroyed Babri Masjid, saying it was too far from the city center.

The UP government has given the Sunni Waqf board the letter of allotment for the land in the village of Dhannipur in Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 km from district headquarters, the state government spokesman Shrikant Sharma told Wednesday reporters.

Process leader Mohammad Umar spoke to PTI on Thursday that the site was not an outstanding location.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that land should be allocated at every prominent location in Ayodhya, but the allocated land is 25 kilometers away in a village and off the road, so this is not a prominent location,” he said.

Another trial attorney, Hasbullah Badshah Khan, said: “The 1994 Supreme Court ruling in Ismail Faruqi clearly stated that the mosque and temple would be located within the 67-hectare area. According to the judgment of the SC in November 2019, land should be made available for the mosque in an important location in Ayodhya. The identified conspiracy is under the Raunahi police station and in Sohawal Tehsil, not even in Ayodhya. “

When Zafaryab Jilani, executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, responded to the land allocation by the Uttar Pradesh government, he said that renaming a city and expanding its municipal boundaries does not mean that the land offered is still in Ayodhya ,

“The Uttar Pradesh government had renamed Faizabad District Ayodhya during the Diwali celebrations last year. In all court documents, Ayodhya was a small town, a town of Faizabad. This Ayodhya cannot be equated with the new district that has now been created by the government, ”he said.

“Just renaming a city and expanding its municipal boundaries does not mean that the land offered is still in Ayodhya,” said Jilani.

