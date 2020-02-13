Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 5:16 AM EST

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Attorney General of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, has announced a lawsuit against Juul, the company that blames her for the start of the youth vaping epidemic.

Healey and her office filed a lawsuit against Juul before the Massachusetts Supreme Court on Wednesday after spending months investigating the company’s sales and proceedings.

Other states, such as New York, have already filed similar lawsuits.

Healey says the Massachusetts lawsuit is different based on documents uncovered by her investigation.

“For the first time, it reveals internal Juul documents and photos from its original advertising campaign that show exactly what this company was trying to do. This is the first real window in Juul’s original marketing plan and what he did to target our children. “

According to Healey, Juul’s advertisers bought placements on websites like Cartoon Network and Seventeen Magazine.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company has sold and shipped e-cigarettes to Massachusetts children more than 10,000 times.

Juul said in a statement: “Although we have not yet examined the complaint, we continue to focus on resetting the steam category in the United States and gaining society’s trust by working with attorneys general and other stakeholders on the use of minors and the transition of adults to combat smokers from flammable cigarettes. ”

