Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 6:19 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The head of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association informed NewsChannel 9 that the mayor’s office is planning to reintroduce the PBA contract they were trying to adopt in late 2019.

The chairman of the finance committee has identified inconsistencies in the plan and considers this to be too expensive.

Those with the Syracuse PBA said they were disappointed that the approval process was taking so long.

They are confident that in the event of arbitration, the police will receive the deal they voted on.

City of Syracuse officials said to NewsChannel 9:

The Joint Council has indicated that the agreement between the administration and the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is not approved. We asked the leadership of the council to inform us about any specific changes that are to be further examined by the administration and the PBA. Without further contributions from the Council, we are ready to take forward the existing proposal for Council action at its meeting on 2 March. The agreement will provide a long-awaited residence permit. Improve service delivery for residents; and help combat wear and tear in the ranks of the police. “

