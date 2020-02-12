Everything that was needed Andrew Yang getting streaming media attention in the 2020 race was dropping out. While the former candidate spent part of his campaign under a self-imposed MSNBC blackout, choosing the types of companies to fire him on the campaign track and the debate stage, Yang returned to New Hampshire the morning after the primary in New Hampshire the network, with compliments from the Morning Joe crew for his distinctive scarf and speculative questions about his hypothetical interest in walking for the mayor of New York. “Well, it’s incredibly flattering to be thought of in that role,” Yang said. “I am a New Yorker … We have not yet excluded anything.”

Questions about Yang who participated in the mayor competition 2021 came up after the best Bloomberg 2020 advisor and former deputy mayor of New York Howard Wolfson responded to Yang’s exit by tweeting that “in 21 he would be a very interesting candidate for the mayor of NYC.” When asked about his 2020 approval plans, Yang said that he was “certainly open to watching other races,” that if a Democratic contender wants him on their side, they just have to come for universal basic income – his characteristic issue, once limited to libertarian winks and Silicon Valley types who fear an impending techno-dystopia – “and then I’ll be out with you the next day. “

A little-known tech entrepreneur, Yang pioneered a plan to give every US $ 1,000 a month, a new proposal that none of his competitors shared, but that resonated with a subset of highly passionate and highly online supporters – so the Yang Gang born. Despite the lack of political experience, celebrity and too deep pockets, Yang, who, unlike the remaining ones Tulsi Gabbard, was the last non-white candidate in the race, warned that automation and offshoring would hinder the economic future of American workers, and yet he managed to keep his attitude optimistic. Thanks to an appearance on Joe Rogan‘S podcast – an almost two-hour interview in early 2019 that stimulated his virality for the first time – and a whole subgenre of memes, Yang’s online support rose, causing the New York Times to urge him as “the favorite Internet candidate.”

While he is out of the 2020 race, his movement may not be over. A senior Yang assistant said the former candidate is interested in launching a new political organization aimed at strengthening candidates who share his “humanity-first” world view, according to a post-mortem campaign report from BuzzFeed News. Yang also registered a Wednesday performance at CNN, during which anchor Poppy Harlow applauded for “changing the party” and “changing the race” and asking about his interest in serving as a vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic candidate. “I would certainly be honored to serve as someone’s current partner,” Yang told CNN Newsroom. “I am happy to be able to do my part. I am also happy to contribute to the nominee and beat campaign Donald Trump in the fall. “

In a Tuesday-evening interview with the Atlantic, Yang expressed the determination to dismiss Trump and his willingness to join democratic government – although not frankly allowed on cable news. “I’m going to fight for it,” he said about his plans to help America get rid of President Trump. “What else do we do here? What am I going to do, just see how Trump is re-elected? That would be terrible. “He then threw away his interest in a hypothetical function of” secretary of technology “or in” one of the existing departments, “and added,” You know, I’m not a dick. Like, of course, someone like me offers something serious and impactful, but we can help do a good job, I’m not going to, “Fuck that.”

