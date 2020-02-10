Advertisement

ANAHEIM – A memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place today, Monday February 10th, at Angel Stadium.

The memorial service for the three family members, who were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant in Calabasas on January 26, begins at 4:00 p.m., John’s brother Tony Altobelli said on Facebook.

Hundreds of students, parents, and friends gather on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Mariners Park in Newport Beach for the vigil for Alyssa Altobelli. Alyssa and her parents, John and Keri Altobelli, were among the 9 who died in the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed legendary Los Angeles laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A patch in honor of John Altobelli, who trained Orange Coast College pirates for almost 28 years. (Courtesy Richard Dunn)

Orange Coast College baseball players Zebadiah Storie (left), Oscar Favela (center) and Enrique Morales (pause) at a memorial remember baseball coach John Altobelli in Costa Mesa, California, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, all died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Jim Altobelli, father of baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, walks through the OCC shelter in Costa Mesa, California the day after his son dies in a helicopter crash with his wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli. January 27, 2020. All three died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Number 14 baseball players from Orange Coast College remember head coach John Altobelli of Costa Mesa, California on January 28, 2020. Altobelli died with his wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli aboard the Kobe Bryant helicopter January 26, 2020 . (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Memorial services for John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will take place on February 10th at Angel Stadium. (Courtesy of Orange Coast College)

John Altobelli, top center, his wife Keri, top right, and daughter Alyssa, bottom left, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. Six other people, including Kobe Bryant, were killed in the crash. Daughter Alexis Altobelli (bottom right) and son JJ Altobelli (top left) can also be seen in the photo. (Photo courtesy of Doug Bennett)

Tony Altobelli, sports information director at Orange Coast College, hangs his head when his brother, head coach John Altobelli, starts on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Costa Mesa, California, when Ms. Keri Altobelli and her daughter Alyssa Altobelli died aboard the Kobe Bryant helicopter on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Many people who attended the Alyssa Altobelli vigil at Mariners Park in Newport Beach on Thursday, January 30, 2020, were wearing T-shirts with Alyssa’s basketball jersey number. Alyssa and her parents, John and Keri Altobelli, were among the 9 who died in the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed legendary Los Angeles laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

