A judge overseeing a lawsuit to stop the T-Mobile-Sprint merger plans to approve the deal, the New York Times reports.

The FCC officially approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint in November 2019, but attorneys general from 13 states and the District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit to block the merger. The states argued that the merger of the two companies was not in the public interest as this would reduce competition and lead to higher smartphone bills.

Final arguments in the antitrust proceedings took place last month, and sources speaking to the New York Times said that neither party had read the judge’s verdict yet, so conditions or restrictions may apply.

Both Sprint and T-Mobile plan to announce the merger on Tuesday as the lawsuit was the last roadblock to further development. If the judge actually decides in favor of Sprint and T-Mobile, the newly merged company will be called T-Mobile and will have 100 million customers.

The two companies are committed to building a nationwide 5G network within three years that will cover 97 percent of the U.S. population and 99 percent within six years. They also promised not to increase their prices three years after the merger was completed.

Under the terms of the agreement, both T-Mobile and Sprint had to sell part of their assets to Dish because FCC plans to make Dish the fourth nationwide mobile operator in the United States.

