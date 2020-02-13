Microsoft first showed Surface Duo to the public on Tuesday. Unfortunately, things weren’t going as well for Microsoft as they had hoped. Surface Duo stopped responding during the demo thanks to the early Android software and apps.

Kevin Gallo, Microsoft director of the Windows Developer Platform, ran the demo when the device didn’t work when Gallo tried to expand Google Maps on both screens. He immediately switched to another Surface Duo that failed to perform the same task.

Although this was an obvious mistake, Surface Duo to defend Microsoft is still under development and you expect these things to happen when testing prototypes. However, if you missed the live event, you may have noticed that everything in the recorded video is going as planned. This is because Microsoft edited the clip after the demo ended and replaced it with the clip that shows everything on schedule.

The new footage gives us an insight into Microsoft Surface Duo and how well the device works even though it’s still a prototype. The edited footage also gives us an insight into the gestures that Microsoft has planned for devices with two screens. The company has almost a year to start shipping the devices to early adopters. We hope Microsoft can fix these errors and bugs during this time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPktxC96D8A [/ embed]

Over the edge