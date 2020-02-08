Advertisement

While Microsoft isn’t usually a name that comes to mind immediately when you think of anime, the Microsoft Store currently offers a month-long sale of all anime products.

That means you can get great deals, including great discounts on weekend flash sales, free Naruto Shippuden episodes, 50% off all seasons, up to 40% off selected anime movies, and up to 45% off Anime shows.

With this weekend’s flash sale, you can purchase the first season of the celebrated Cowboy Bebop for just $ 5.99 instead of $ 53.99. You can also buy the movie Your Name for $ 4.99 or rent it for just $ 0.99. Code Geass is also 89% off, which means you can get Season 1 and Season 2 for only $ 5.99 each. However, these offers are only valid for two days. So go fast!

As mentioned earlier, selected episodes of Naruto are free, while all seasons are 50% cheaper. You can get the Naruto Season 1 Sampler Pack here for free, the Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1 Sampler Pack here for free, and the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Season 1 Sampler Pack here for free. Yes, Naruto called his son Boruto.

You can flip through the rest of the Naruto seasons here. However, be aware that until February 13th, you will only receive a 50% discount on Naruto. That means you can stock up on all episodes of Kakashi in time for Valentine’s Day. (Sasuke who?)

There are a lot of anime films on offer throughout the month, and you can browse them all here. Some of the films included include most Digimon films, Inuyasha films 1 to 4, and even more Naruto. You can never have enough Naruto.

Although there are many anime TV series on offer, I just want to tell you that you are going to swim club anime Free! Should look. It is now only $ 9.99 compared to the usual price of $ 26.99. JoJo’s bizarre adventure set 3: Stardust Crusaders: Battle of Egypt is also 40% off if you want to understand some of the memes the kids publish online these days.

You can browse all Anime Month sales in the Microsoft Store here. Go wild.

