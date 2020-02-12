Microsoft announced today that they have been working on a preview for iOS Client for Project xCloud for some time and that they are taking the next step by making the preview available to iOS users through the TestFlight program.

To comply with the App Store guidelines, iOS previews may look and feel different for those who have tested on Android. Important differences and worth knowing:

The iOS TestFlight preview is currently only available in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Unlike the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app on Android, this iOS TestFlight preview is only for Project xCloud and currently does not include Xbox Console Streaming (Preview).

Due to the App Store guidelines, the iOS TestFlight preview starts with a game, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection”.

As usual with iOS TestFlight builds, we start with a very limited preview audience. Up to 10,000 testers are invited to preview. However, we assume that the demand exceeds our capacity and that we cannot accept all applicants. We distribute invitations to participate based on availability.

Because of how iOS TestFlight works, those included in the iOS TestFlight preview may not need to participate for the entire duration of the preview. As already mentioned, only limited storage spaces are available. Therefore, for testing purposes, we may have to go through the registrants to get the most out of the available test audience. This also means that you may be invited to preview later, even if you miss the initial assignment!

To participate in Project xCloud’s limited iOS TestFlight preview, the following technical requirements apply:

A Microsoft account (MSA) associated with your Xbox gamertag.

An iPhone or iPad with iOS 13.0 or higher and Bluetooth version 4.0.

A Bluetooth enabled Xbox One wireless controller. For more information, see this support article if you’re not sure whether your Xbox One controller supports Bluetooth.

Access to a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection that supports a bandwidth of 10 Mbit / s, similar to streaming videos. If you are using Wi-Fi, we recommend using a 5 GHz connection.

Optional, but recommended: A third-party controller mount for phone-based gamers. We worked with PowerA to collaborate on designing a new clip that works great with the Xbox One Wireless Controller, available at the Microsoft Store for $ 14.99.

For more information, especially for iOS users who are already registered in the Android preview, see Major Nelson’s full Xbox team notification.