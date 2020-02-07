Advertisement

The Daily Mirror described Phillip Schofield as “bizarre”. (ITV)

The Daily Mirror has “unconditionally” apologized for calling Phillip Schofield “bizarre”.

Schofield made his announcement on Instagram just before he appeared on ITV’s This Morning.

Advertisement

While describing the love of friends, family, colleagues and fans in response to his appearance, he got something else from The Daily Mirror.

The newspaper wrote the story: “Phillip Schofield is portrayed as gay in a bizarre Instagram statement.”

Shortly after, when the criticism came, it changed the heading and deleted the tweet.

But Schofield’s supporters quickly snapped the original headline and called the newspaper on social media for its “horrible, idiotic choice of words and horror quotes”.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of The Mirror’s first tweet and wrote, “BREAKING Daily Mirror reveals homophobia in a bizarre Twitter statement.”

BREAKING Daily Mirror reveals homophobia in bizarre Twitter statement pic.twitter.com/nhuZX4RgY1

– harry (@harrybenbow) February 7, 2020

Why bizarre, horrible idiotic choice of words

– Sean Gibbons (@ SeanGibbons_1) February 7, 2020

One person wrote: “Coming out as gay shouldn’t be in quotes and it’s not bizarre. Don’t be homophobic, Mirror. Let the man be and I salute him that he is his true self.”

“Bizarre in what way? Mans who tells his truth, let him be, ”said another.

Coming out as gay shouldn’t be in quotes and it’s not bizarre. Don’t be homophobic, mirror. Let the man be and I greet him that he is his true self

– Ryan (ew) David (@ rdstoner24) February 7, 2020

Bizarre in what way? Mans, telling his truth, let him be.

– Copacetic® (@haighypoo), February 7, 2020

A spokesman for The Mirror told PinkNews: “We apologize unconditionally. It was the wrong word and we take this very seriously in the newsroom to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “

Phillip Schofield came out in a beautiful and moving Instagram statement.

Phillip Schofield wrote on Friday morning, February 7th, in a statement on Instagram: “You never know what is going on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they are struggling with or how they are doing – and therefore you know not what has consumed me in recent years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I resigned myself to being gay.”

ITV This Morning Presenter @Schofe came out as gay 🏳️‍🌈

Read more: https://t.co/FfpbV7QdCh pic.twitter.com/MQa53Er7mu

– PinkNews (@PinkNews) February 7, 2020

He appeared later that morning with co-host Holly Willoughby, who promised, “Whatever happens in the future, I’ll be by your side … forever and ever.”

Advertisement