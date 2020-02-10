Advertisement

Earlier this month, a number of ads went live during the Super Bowl for Quibi, an upcoming mobile-specific streaming service.

Since then, however, there has been some confusion about what Quibi actually is. To support this, Quibi launched new commercials during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday evening to give consumers an overview of the service.

Quibi is short for “Quick Bites”, as explained in this star-studded video.

Quibi’s goal, founded by former chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Jeffrey Katzenberg, is to offer mobile-friendly chapters of up to 10 minutes in length.

Overall, Quibi has a variety of well-known talents in its program, which it outlined in a separate tweet.

Here are some of the Quibi originals that will debut with the platform when it launches on April 6:

Biggest little cook-off with Andy Samberg

Chrissy’s Court – with Chrissy Teigen

Cup of Joe – starring Joe Jonas

Die Hart – with Kevin Hart and John Travolta

Dummy – with Anna Kendrick

Elba vs. Block – with Idris Elba and Ken Block

Fierce Queens – with Reese Witherspoon

The refugee – with Keifer Sutherland

Just a drink – with Laura Dern

Kill Zac Efron – with Zac Efron

Kirby Jenner – with Kendall Jenner

Immoral compass – with Bill Burr

Memory Whole with Will Arnett

Now with Dave Franco and Bill Murray

The most dangerous game with Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth

Pillow Talk – with Demi Lovato

Punk’d – with Chance the Rapper

Survive – with Sophie Turner

Thanks to a million with Jennifer Lopez and Kristen Bell

New episodes of shows appear daily. Overall, Quibi expects to spend at least $ 1.1 billion (approximately $ 1.47 billion) on content in the first year. This will go into about 7,000 short episodes.

Specific Canadian prices for Quibi have not yet been confirmed. However, prices in the United States are $ 4.99 / month (approximately CAD 6.65) for advertisements and $ 7.99 / month (approximately CAD 10.64) for an ad-free subscription.

