Earlier this month, a number of ads went live during the Super Bowl for Quibi, an upcoming mobile-specific streaming service.
Since then, however, there has been some confusion about what Quibi actually is. To support this, Quibi launched new commercials during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday evening to give consumers an overview of the service.
Quibi is short for “Quick Bites”, as explained in this star-studded video.
This is #Quibi. pic.twitter.com/P9EG73fP79
– Quibi (@Quibi), February 10, 2020
Quibi’s goal, founded by former chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Jeffrey Katzenberg, is to offer mobile-friendly chapters of up to 10 minutes in length.
Overall, Quibi has a variety of well-known talents in its program, which it outlined in a separate tweet.
Comes on your small screen on April 6th. #Oscars #Quibi pic.twitter.com/ehfb7iJPLF
– Quibi (@Quibi), February 10, 2020
Here are some of the Quibi originals that will debut with the platform when it launches on April 6:
- Biggest little cook-off with Andy Samberg
- Chrissy’s Court – with Chrissy Teigen
- Cup of Joe – starring Joe Jonas
- Die Hart – with Kevin Hart and John Travolta
- Dummy – with Anna Kendrick
- Elba vs. Block – with Idris Elba and Ken Block
- Fierce Queens – with Reese Witherspoon
- The refugee – with Keifer Sutherland
- Just a drink – with Laura Dern
- Kill Zac Efron – with Zac Efron
- Kirby Jenner – with Kendall Jenner
- Immoral compass – with Bill Burr
- Memory Whole with Will Arnett
- Now with Dave Franco and Bill Murray
- The most dangerous game with Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth
- Pillow Talk – with Demi Lovato
- Punk’d – with Chance the Rapper
- Survive – with Sophie Turner
- Thanks to a million with Jennifer Lopez and Kristen Bell
New episodes of shows appear daily. Overall, Quibi expects to spend at least $ 1.1 billion (approximately $ 1.47 billion) on content in the first year. This will go into about 7,000 short episodes.
Specific Canadian prices for Quibi have not yet been confirmed. However, prices in the United States are $ 4.99 / month (approximately CAD 6.65) for advertisements and $ 7.99 / month (approximately CAD 10.64) for an ad-free subscription.