Despite numerous top-class withdrawals, Mobile World Congress does not seem to be canceling the leading smartphone conference on the tech calendar itself.

The news was released today by the Spanish press after the GSMA held a meeting today to resolve the issue.

We understand the reason that the organizers could not get a refund for the cancellation without Spain declaring a health emergency that the country is not currently ready for.

More than 20 companies, including LG, Nvidia, Intel, Mediatek, Amazon, Facebook and Nokia, have withdrawn out of fear of the Covid-19 corona virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people so far.

These companies will organize their product announcements in different ways, often by holding their own events or through web-based announcements.

Despite the decision, the GSMA said it would continue to monitor the “rapidly changing” developments surrounding the virus outbreak, and the company would continue to consult with international and Spanish health professionals to ensure participants’ well-being. We implemented additional health measures before MWC 2020 and will continue to call in medical experts. “

The reduced event is expected to take place between February 24 and 27, 2020.

