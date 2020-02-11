Advertisement

TV personality Phillip Schofield stopped the Dancing on Ice rehearsals to address the “elephant in the room” after he came out gay.

This morning’s presenter caused tremors last week after she appeared in public. Since then she has been supported by relatives, employees and activists.

Schofield swung past the Dancing on Ice set before the show went on the air to discuss the news.

Co-star Holly Willoughby got sad when the 57-year-old spoke to the actors and crew, according to professional dancer Matt Evers.

Phillip Schofield: “I don’t want to be the elephant in the room anymore.”

At today’s heart breakfast talk show, Evers remembered the moment when Schofield had stopped the show rehearsals.

“OK, I just have to say that,” said Schofield according to Evers, “I don’t want to be the elephant in the room anymore”.

“” If you want to hug me, hug me. “

#DancingOnIce pro @TheMattEvers talks to @JamieTheakston and @LucyHorobin about how he feels after leaving @dancingonice this weekend ⛸🕺👏

🎧Listen live – https://t.co/eMuzMz9v3Y pic.twitter.com/kU6ogiOYO0

– Heart (@thisisheart) February 11, 2020

“He was also very sensitive to the audience at home and wanted to do it in the dress rehearsal before we went live, and it was a really nice moment.”

Evers continued, “Holly tore it up and at that point there were about five or six of us around him and we all hugged him and said, ‘You know what, you’ll be fine.

Anyone who goes through this at some point in their lives when you start living your true truth will simply become more a loving person and not that he was not loving before, but there is a weight that stands out from yours becomes shoulders. “

Many of the members of Dancing on Ice have recognized that Schofield has bravely emerged as gay.

The prominent judge John Barrowman wrote: “So proud of you and your Phillip family.

“Welcome to your truth and your authentic self. The nation loves you the way you are!

