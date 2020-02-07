Advertisement

Phillip Schofield and his wife of 27, Stefanie Lowe. (Getty)

The host of this morning talk show, Phillip Schofield, described how when she came out to his mother Pat as gay, she answered simply and jokingly: “I don’t care.”

The 57-year-old presenter said on Friday on Instagram that he was struggling to accept himself and his concerns about how this would affect his life.

Today “This Morning” he emotionally told his co-presenter Holly Willoughby about his experiences with his mother.

Schofield sat on the plush couch This Morning and, with dim eyes, described Willough the emotional moment when he came out to his family.

Phillip Schofield: “I feel guilty for the pain I caused my family to drop out.”

He feared that his nearly 27-year-old marriage to Stephanie Lowe would falter and affect his relationship with his two daughters Molly and Ruby.

“I am very aware of the injury and my overwhelming feelings towards my family will obviously be to blame for feeling guilty,” he said.

“For (Lowe), this can be nothing more than a painful process.”

Phillip Schofield discusses his decision to be on This Morning live. (ITV)

On the question of how his family fared: “It was not easy (to tell his children about it).

“But they were … so incredible. The love, the support.

“I sat them down and I told them and they jumped up and hugged me. A big hug, a long hug and then they hugged Steph.

“And then they said:” It is fine, it is fine, it is fine, we will be fine, we will always be a family. “

“‘Always.’

The TV host’s mother simply replied, “I don’t care” when she comes out gay.

“It was the same as my mother’s,” he continued, “my mother saw this today.

“She’s been on the phone all morning,” his voice began to shake and tears were bubbling.

“I went to Cornwall to tell her and she said,” Oh, OK.

“‘Well, I don’t care.’

“And that’s the same for everyone.”

Holly Willoughby, co-host of Phillip Schofield’s “This Morning”, shared this couple’s selfie after he came out gay. (Instagram)

When discussing the decision to go public, Schofield emphasized the importance of speaking transparently with people.

“We always say ‘talk to someone’ and believe me when we say that and we often say that on this show: ‘you have to talk to someone, you have to talk to someone.’ I did and it helped a lot.

“It brought me back from those dark places that I mentioned in the statement. When I speak to people, it brings you back. In some cases you need to discuss it with my friends and family. my wife; you have to talk it through. “

When Willoughby asked if the call to come out was his own, Schofield bravely said it was his own will.

“This is my decision, it was something I knew I had to do,” he said.

“And I don’t know what the world will be like, I don’t know how it will be received or how I will think.”

He added: “At the same time, I’m going to sit here and say I’m actually proud of myself today.”

