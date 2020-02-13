Yoga and Ayurveda will be the linchpin of a new government push to attract more foreign students from Pixabay

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Short-term courses in yoga, Buddhism and Ayurveda are the linchpin of a new government initiative to attract more foreign students to India, including those from industrialized countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

The initiative, titled “Destination India”, is intended to rationalize the process of admitting foreigners to project the country as an educational center, ThePrint has learned.

Destination India will involve the collaboration of several government agencies, including the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), which leads India’s cultural global reach, and the Ministries for Human Development (HRD), Health, Foreign Policy and Home Affairs. Several sources in the ICCR said.

Together they will draw up a roadmap to increase the number of foreign students in India to 2 lakhs by 2022.

According to ICCR sources, the roadmap will include simplifying visa procedures, upgrading host institution facilities, marketing Indian universities in target countries, and signing international agreements with institutions and universities abroad.

It was the same goal that prompted the HRD ministry to launch Study India in 2018, which introduced short-term courses in Buddhism, Yoga, and Ayurveda for foreign students.

“We focus more on Indian courses such as Yoga, Ayurveda and Buddhism through Study in India because it enables us to get students from industrialized countries to join our institutions,” said a senior HRD ministry official.

“Destination India” tries to reproduce this on a larger screen with the participation of several agencies.

Some of the other factors examined under the program are employability, simple logistics such as food and cultural activities, availability of grants and simple cultural and social assimilation.

Also read: India sent most of its students to China in the U.S. in 2018-19

No clear picture

The fact that the Modi government is trying to tidy up the admission process for foreigners became clear in the Union budget when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a GRE-like exam for foreign students.

Experts say the process is currently experiencing some issues, including the lack of a clear estimate of the number of students in India.

According to the Bureau of Immigration’s Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), 3.47 Lakh students came to Delhi on a student visa between 2018 and 2019 alone in India. Ministry of Personnel Development data suggests that the number of international students across India was nearly 47,000 each in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“Our estimates assume that over 1.5 lakh international students come to India each year, but all of these numbers are not properly documented,” said an ICCR official.

“There is a mismatch in the number of international students maintained by different agencies, so we are trying to work on a more rational process for international student admissions,” added the official. “Some students come with tourist visas and enroll for short-term courses. We also want to document them.”

According to ICCR estimates, the number of foreign students in India increased by 12 percent per year from 2009 to 2016, similar to China.

Of the total number of foreign students in India, 63 percent come from 10 countries, led by Nepal (21 percent) and Afghanistan (10 percent). Another five percent are students from Africa, Sudan and Nigeria.

An informed source in the ICCR said that many students also came from industrialized countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and some European countries. “These students typically come for short-term courses such as yoga, Sanskrit, and Indian languages ​​with a tourist visa, which makes it difficult to document,” added the source.

(With contributions from Ananya Bhardwaj)

Also read: 21% fewer Indian students went abroad last year as the US numbers fell the most

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message